Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor's Beverly Hills Outing with Dog Sparks Sofia Vergara's Jealousy

Joe Manganiello's recent Beverly Hills stroll with new girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor and his dog Bubbles has ignited jealousy in his ex, Sofia Vergara. The couple's public display of affection and shared custody of the dog, post their recent Instagram official announcement, has reportedly unsettled Vergara.

From Casual to Serious

After meeting at an afterparty for the HBO series Winning Time, Manganiello and O'Connor's relationship swiftly transitioned from casual encounters to significant public appearances. Despite their efforts to keep things light, their relationship has seen them attending high-profile events together, including a red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City. Their bond appears to strengthen as they navigate Manganiello's fresh start after his divorce from Vergara in July 2023.

Bubbles: The Bone of Contention

Bubbles, the chihuahua/Pomeranian mix adopted by Manganiello in 2019, has become a symbol of the new relationship's dynamics. Manganiello's dedication to Bubbles was evident when he disclosed the dog's health issues on The Kelly Clarkson Show and his joy in being able to support her. The dog's integration into Manganiello and O'Connor's relationship seems to have struck a chord with Vergara, who is reportedly struggling to see her ex-husband move on so publicly.

Despite the complexities involving past relations and pet custody, Manganiello and O'Connor's relationship is flourishing. They have been described as "very affectionate" and "super, super happy together," indicating a promising future ahead. As they continue to make public appearances and share snippets of their life, it's clear that Manganiello has found solace and companionship post-divorce.

The evolving dynamics between Manganiello, O'Connor, and Vergara underscore the intricate nature of moving on from past relationships, especially when pets are involved. As Manganiello and O'Connor's relationship blossoms, it remains to be seen how Vergara will adjust to the new normal.