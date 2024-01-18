Joe Geist Joins Independence Blue Cross as Senior VP and Market President for National Accounts

Independence Blue Cross (IBX), a trailblazer in health insurance in southeastern Pennsylvania, has appointed Joe Geist as the new Senior Vice President and Market President for National accounts. This strategic move comes as part of IBX's commitment to enhance its services and strengthen its position in the competitive health insurance market.

Leading the Way in National Accounts

Geist is tasked with spearheading the sales and retention teams concentrated on National and large group clients. His role encompasses an array of responsibilities which include enhancing the customer and member experiences, collaborating with internal stakeholders to confront marketplace challenges, and identifying emerging industry trends.

Moreover, he is expected to drive the launch of innovative products and formulate business strategies that are uniquely tailored to meet the needs of national and large clients and their workforce. This appointment is a clear indication of IBX's strategy to consolidate its national accounts sector, one of its most crucial business segments.

A Seasoned Leader with a Proven Track Record

Prior to his new role at IBX, Geist held significant positions at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield where he served as vice president and chief client officer for National Accounts. He has also worked with national companies such as Collective Health and Aetna, a CVS Health Company. His diverse experience and expertise in the industry will be instrumental in shaping the future of IBX's national accounts.

Geist's dedication towards simplifying, personalizing, and modernizing the health care experience aligns with IBX's vision to improve community health and wellness. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Shippensburg University.

IBX: A Commitment to Innovation and Quality Care

For 85 years, IBX has been at the forefront of improving community health and wellness in southeastern Pennsylvania. This commitment is evident in its innovative health care products and services and in its promotion of coordinated, quality care.

With the appointment of Joe Geist, the company strides forward in its mission of delivering unparalleled health insurance services to its national and large group clients.