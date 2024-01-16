Joe and Janet Bova: A Testament to Faith and Togetherness in Marriage

Joe and Janet Bova, a Brooklyn-based couple, are a living testament to the saying, 'a couple that prays together stays together'. Married for 43 years, they remain stalwart fixtures at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bensonhurst, a place Joe Bova has called his spiritual home nearly his entire life.

A Shared Devotion

Deeply embedded within their church community, the Bovas have dedicated their lives to service. Joe serves as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion, while Janet takes on the role of a lector during the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass. Yet, their involvement doesn't cease when the Mass ends. They've coordinated wedding rehearsals, contributed to holiday decorations, and imbued their two adult children with the spirit of service - both having served as altar servers in their youth.

Power of Faith in Marriage

Supporting the Bovas' testament to faith and togetherness, a Harvard University School of Public Health study found that married couples who regularly attend religious services together are 50% less likely to divorce. Additionally, the Institute for Family Studies reports that couples who attend religious services are more likely to describe themselves as happy in their relationships. Their faith, it seems, has fortified their bond.

A Lifelong Commitment

Joe has been administering Communion since 1978 and Janet has served as a lector for over 40 years. Their steadfast presence is recognized and appreciated by their pastor, Msgr. Robert Romano. The Bovas' love story began at a mutual friend's wedding, and it's been a dance ever since. They've held Frank Sinatra's 'Summer Wind' close to their hearts, a melodic reminder of their first dance together. It's a song that encapsulates their enduring love and shared faith, a testament to their unwavering commitment to each other and their community.