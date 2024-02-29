Jodorowsky's Unmade 'Dune' Storyboard Shatters Records with $2.9 Million Sale at Christie's

In an unprecedented event, Christie's auctioned off the storyboard of Alejandro Jodorowsky's unproduced adaptation of the science fiction novel 'Dune' for a staggering $2.9 million, setting a new record for the most expensive storyboard sold in history. This sale not only underscores the ambitious vision Jodorowsky had for the adaptation but also highlights the lasting impact of his conceptual work on the science fiction genre and beyond.

Advertisment

Genesis of a Cosmic Epic

Published in 1965 by Frank Herbert, 'Dune' opened up debates on ecology, colonialism, and extractivism, taking readers to the desert planet of Arrakis. The visionary Chilean-French director Alejandro Jodorowsky embarked on an ambitious journey in the 1970s to bring this epic to the big screen, with plans that included a soundtrack by Pink Floyd and a cast of iconic figures such as Orson Welles and Salvador Dalí. Despite Jodorowsky's grand vision, the project fell apart due to financial challenges, leaving behind a rich legacy of over 3,000 drawings spread across 28 pounds of paper.

From Creative Ambition to Cultural Phenomenon

Advertisment

The creative dream team for the project included cartoonist Moebius, plastic artist H.R. Giger, and special effects supervisor Dan O'Bannon, who later contributed to the creation of 'Alien'. The auction of the storyboard in November 2021, nearly 110 times its opening bid, not only emphasizes the historical significance of Jodorowsky's attempt but also its influence on subsequent science fiction films and franchises. The documentary 'Jodorowsky's Dune' further contributes to the legend, showcasing the visionary ideas that inspired later blockbusters.

Legacy and Influence on Modern Cinema

Despite never being realized, Jodorowsky's 'Dune' has left an indelible mark on the sci-fi genre, influencing a wide array of films from 'Star Wars' to 'The Matrix'. The recent sale of the storyboard at Christie's Parisian branch signifies not just a record-breaking auction but a recognition of the project's impact on cinematic history. With the release of Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune', starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, interest in Jodorowsky's unmade masterpiece continues to grow, underscoring the director's innovative vision and its resonance with contemporary audiences.

As we reflect on the journey of Jodorowsky's 'Dune', from an ambitious project that never came to fruition to a celebrated part of film history, it's clear that the visionary ideas and creative talent behind it have influenced the trajectory of science fiction cinema in profound ways. The record-breaking sale of its storyboard is a testament to its enduring legacy and the fascination it continues to evoke among fans and cinephiles alike.