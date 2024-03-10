Jodie Foster Joins Oscars Joke on De Niro's Relationship Age Gap; Both Celebrate Nominations

During the glitzy 2024 Oscars ceremony, an unexpected moment between old friends and co-stars Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro caught everyone's attention. Host Jimmy Kimmel humorously highlighted the age difference between De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, sparking reactions from both Foster and De Niro. This interaction underscored their enduring friendship and the night's celebration of their respective nominations, decades after their first pairing in 'Taxi Driver'.

Advertisment

Rekindling Old Bonds

Amid the star-studded event, Foster and De Niro's reunion was a heartfelt reminder of their long-standing connection, dating back to their iconic roles in 1976. Foster, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Nyad', and De Niro, in the running for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', shared a warm embrace. Their interaction on Oscar night vividly brought back memories of their earlier collaboration, demonstrating the depth of their relationship both on and off the screen.

Spotlight on Age and Relationships

Advertisment

Kimmel's monologue joke, while light-hearted, touched on a broader societal conversation about age differences in relationships within Hollywood. De Niro, 80, and Chen, 45, have been in a relationship since 2021, recently welcoming their daughter, Gia Virginia, in April 2023. Their relationship, coupled with De Niro's latest Oscar nomination, highlights the actor's continued relevance and vitality in both his professional and personal lives.

Legacy of 'Taxi Driver'

The mention of 'Taxi Driver' during the Oscars not only served as a comedic segue but also as a nod to the film's enduring legacy. Foster and De Niro's performances in the film remain pivotal moments in their careers, marking them as formidable talents in cinema. The film's significance was further underscored by their nominations at this year's Oscars, bridging their storied past with their present achievements.

The playful exchange between Foster and De Niro at the Oscars, set against the backdrop of their significant contributions to cinema, provided a moment of levity and nostalgia. It reminded viewers of the lasting impact of 'Taxi Driver' and the enduring bonds formed through shared artistic endeavors. As Hollywood continues to evolve, the friendship and respect between Foster and De Niro serve as a testament to the timeless nature of true cinematic artistry.