Joan Andrews Bell Honored as 2023 Person of the Year by Operation Rescue

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Joan Andrews Bell Honored as 2023 Person of the Year by Operation Rescue

Operation Rescue, a leading pro-life organization, has bestowed the 2023 Person of the Year Malachi Award upon Joan Andrews Bell, a stalwart of the anti-abortion movement. The award celebrates her lifetime commitment to the rights of the unborn, recognizing Bell’s peaceful yet unyielding activism in the face of legal challenges and societal backlash.

From Roe v. Wade to an Unwavering Stand

Joan Andrews Bell’s journey as an anti-abortion advocate began in the aftermath of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Drawing a poignant parallel between the inaction of many Christians during the Holocaust and the societal response to abortion, Bell felt compelled to adopt a pacifist approach in her protests against abortion. Her commitment to non-violent resistance, often manifesting in sit-ins at clinics, has led to her arrest over 200 times.

Dedication that Defies Bars

In her mid-70s, Bell is currently incarcerated, awaiting trial for a potential 11-year sentence. The charges stem from her involvement in a 2020 protest at the Washington Surgi-Clinic. Alongside others, Bell faces charges under the Federal Civil Rights Conspiracy and the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act). This followed an incident involving Cesare Santangelo, a provider of late-term abortions who was recorded stating he would not provide care to a child surviving an abortion.

A Conviction Rooted in Faith

Bell’s unwavering dedication to the anti-abortion cause is deeply anchored in her Catholic faith and her firm belief in the sanctity of human life. Despite the personal cost and potential legal repercussions, she remains a tireless advocate for the unborn, expressing her desire to use her time in prison for undistracted prayer and penitence, both for herself and the nation.

In a world often torn between individual rights and collective responsibility, figures like Joan Andrews Bell remind us of the power of personal conviction and the potential for peaceful protest to effect change. Her commitment to the anti-abortion cause, recognized by Operation Rescue’s Malachi Award, stands as a testament to her dedication and unwavering advocacy for the rights of the unborn.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

