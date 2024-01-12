en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Hosting Experience: Challenges, Controversies, and Courage

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Jo Koy's Golden Globes Hosting Experience: Challenges, Controversies, and Courage

In a candid conversation with the Los Angeles Times, comedian Jo Koy unveiled the behind-the-scenes challenges he faced hosting the Golden Globes. With a condensed timeline of just 10 days from being assigned the role to the live event, Koy’s experience was marked by a fast-paced preparation process, last-minute writing, and cold reads.

First Solo Asian Host in Golden Globes History

Despite the haste, Koy has stood tall, assessing his performance with an ‘A-plus’ for courage. The comedian’s hosting role wasn’t ordinary; he went down in history as the first Asian to solo host the Golden Globes in its 81-year history. This achievement came following Sandra Oh, who had the honor of being the first Asian co-host.

Controversy Surrounding Taylor Swift Joke

A significant point of discussion in Koy’s interview was a controversial joke involving pop icon Taylor Swift. The joke was not well-received and sparked negative reactions. However, Koy clarified that the intent was never to mock Swift. Instead, the joke aimed to satirize the NFL’s usage of cutaways for boosting ratings. As a self-proclaimed supporter of Swift’s work, he expressed bewilderment over the backlash.

Battling Constraints and Making History

Koy’s reflections painted a vivid picture of the constraints he worked under. His writers were chosen only eight days before the show, and a writers room was established a mere two days prior. The crafting of the monologue was completed just a day before the event. Yet, despite these hurdles, Koy believes he excelled. His journey reflects the struggles and triumphs of being the first Asian to command the Golden Globes stage solo, setting a precedent for future hosts.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

