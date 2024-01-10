JM&A Group to Unveil Innovative Digital and F&I Solutions at NADA 2024 Show

Automotive powerhouse JM&A Group is gearing up to unveil its innovative digital and finance and insurance (F&I) strategies at the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) 2024 Show. The firm's latest initiative is a testament to its relentless pursuit of progress, aiming to fortify dealerships with advanced digital capabilities and enhanced F&I offerings.

Empowering Dealerships with Digital Prowess

JM&A Group's focal point at the NADA 2024 Show will be a series of on-site demonstrations designed to empower dealerships on their digital journey. This includes a complimentary website review and a toolkit for digital F&I best practices, offering dealerships a roadmap to digital dominance.

Boosting F&I with Virtual Initiative

The company is also set to augment its successful Virtual F&I (VFI) initiative, which has already proven its mettle with over 30,000 deals to its name. The VFI has not only demonstrated increased customer satisfaction but also boosted efficiency, further underscoring JM&A Group's commitment to fostering growth through innovation.

Modern Learning App to Revolutionize Dealership Education

Going beyond digital and F&I, JM&A Group is preparing to unveil a modern learning app in partnership with RockED. This microlearning and coaching platform, specifically tailored for dealership teams, is designed to optimize professional education, accessible conveniently via mobile phone.

Scott Gunnell, the president of JM&A Group, highlighted the company's dedication to innovation and bespoke solutions. The goal, Gunnell noted, is to ensure that dealers remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic automotive market.

Since its inception in 1978, JM&A Group, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., has witnessed substantial growth. The company now partners with over 3,800 dealers nationwide, employs over 800 associates, and provides a comprehensive suite of services. These include F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, certification programs, maintenance plans, and GAP programs.

The future of F&I will be on display at booth 3321W during the NADA 2024 Show, where JM&A Group will be showcasing its latest initiatives and solutions.