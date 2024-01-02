en English
JLL Capital Markets Facilitates Acquisition Financing for Senior Living Communities

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
In a significant move in the senior living real estate sector, JLL Capital Markets has orchestrated the acquisition financing for three senior living communities in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The borrower, an affiliate of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, will have the properties continue to be managed by The Waters Senior Living, thereby extending an already established partnership to a total of four locations.

The Portfolio: Embracing Diversity and Excellence

The portfolio encompasses The Waters of Edina, The Waters of Plymouth, and The Waters on 50, collectively accounting for 321 units. The distribution of these units caters to a range of needs within the senior community: 223 units are dedicated to independent and assisted living, while the remaining 98 are committed to memory care. This integrative approach towards providing diverse living options mirrors the changing needs and preferences of seniors in our society.

Quality and Amenities: The Cornerstones of Success

Constructed recently, these properties have shown robust performance, testament to their high-quality services and strategic locations. They offer a plethora of amenities and services designed specifically for seniors. This includes easy access to medical facilities, availability of social and recreational activities, and most importantly, a high standard of care. These factors combine to make them desirable options for seniors seeking an enriched living experience in the twin cities.

Expertise and Global Reach: The JLL Capital Markets Edge

The JLL Senior Housing Capital Markets team behind this transaction included several senior directors and associates. Their involvement not only underscores JLL Capital Markets’ extensive expertise but also their global presence in providing capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. Their role in this transaction further strengthens their standing as a leading player in the real estate capital markets sector.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

