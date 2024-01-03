en English
JLab Launches JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones Ahead of CES 2024

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
JLab Launches JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones Ahead of CES 2024

Audio technology company JLab has launched the JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones, a product that signifies their entrance into the high-end headphone arena. These headphones come with a plethora of sophisticated features, including immersive sound quality, smart active noise cancellation, support for spatial audio, and Bluetooth technologies such as Multipoint and LE audio. Priced at an affordable $79.99, they aim to deliver a premium listening experience.

Advanced Features with Uncompromised Quality

The JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones come equipped with 40mm drivers, ensuring a wide frequency response and minimal distortion. The result is an exceptional sound quality that places the user at the heart of the audio experience. The Smart Active Noise Canceling feature is designed to adapt to the user’s environment, continually learning the best methods of negating external noise to provide an optimal audio experience. To further enhance user convenience, the headphones are outfitted with cutting-edge noise-canceling microphones, Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, and Google Find My Device.

Customizability and Comfort

The JLab App offers users the ability to tailor the sound settings of the JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones. This includes a Safe Hearing Mode and three preset equalizer settings, enabling listeners to create a personalized audio experience. The headphones are designed with user comfort in mind, featuring soft Cloud Foam Earcups and a foldable design for easy storage. The ability to connect to two devices simultaneously is an added convenience.

Pre-orders and JLab’s Commitment

Pre-orders for the headphones in various colorways began on January 3, 2024, with an expected shipping date in late February for some colors and late March for others. JLab has always been committed to providing high-quality, feature-rich personal audio products at competitive prices. The JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones, with their advanced features and affordable price tag, align perfectly with this philosophy.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

