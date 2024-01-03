Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta’s Owner Embarks on a New Culinary Journey in Connecticut

Will Craffey, the seasoned restaurateur behind Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta, is set to alter the course of his culinary journey as he plans to transition away from his Oak Bluffs restaurant and open a new location in Avon, Connecticut. This strategic move follows the recent expansion of his franchise, which now proudly comprises three restaurants.

Connecticut Calling

The decision to set up a restaurant in Connecticut was deeply personal. Born and raised in Connecticut, Craffey yearned for the familiarity of his roots and the warmth of family ties. Additionally, the challenges of finding reliable staff on Martha’s Vineyard, coupled with the desire for a stable, year-round income, catalyzed his decision to relocate.

Transitioning Ownership

The Oak Bluffs location was briefly on the market for $1.5 million. However, the potential buyer, whose identity remains undisclosed, was not ready to immediately seal the deal. Consequently, Craffey will keep the reins for the next three years, with plans to sell the business and real estate post-2027.

Farewell to the Vineyard

Having been an integral part of the Vineyard restaurant scene for decades, Craffey took over Jimmy Seas in 2014, embracing the profound influence the Vineyard had on his life. As he navigates this new chapter, he plans to ensure a smooth transition for the new owners, emulating the mentorship he received from a veteran Jimmy Seas chef during his initial takeover. While he cherishes the indelible mark the Vineyard has left on him, he also acknowledges the mounting complications of running a business there.

Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta’s new Connecticut location has already opened its doors, welcoming patrons with its signature oversized pasta portions served in hot pans, along with a variety of entrées that include mussels, stuffed cherry peppers, and calamari salad.