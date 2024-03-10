Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Opening: Barbie Sketch, Downey Jr. Jab Set Tone for Star-Studded Night

Good evening all and welcome to our live coverage of the Oscars ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The most nominated movie of the night is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is up for 13 awards, including nods for its stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, earned eight nominations. See the full list of nominees and our winner predictions. Follow along for all the news of the night.

Early Highlights and Unforgettable Moments

Randolph wins the first award of the night for The Holdovers, beating Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and Jodie Foster. Kimmel opened the show with a Barbie sketch before joshing with Nolan, but a barb aimed at Downey Jr. gave us an early awkward moment. Referencing the actor's years battling drug abuse, Kimmel called his nomination for Oppenheimer his "biggest high," before adding, "Or was it?" Downey Jr. did not appear to be amused, gesturing for the host to move on with his monologue.

Arrivals, Protests, and Performances

The ceremony was due to begin at 4 pm local time, and yet several of the biggest stars were late reaching the red carpet. There was some suggestion from The Hollywood Reporter that the pro-Palestinian protesters nearby had blocked the route, delaying arrivals and forcing some to get out of their cars and walk. Ryan Gosling, Barbie's Ken, is not just nominated for best supporting actor; he is also up for best original song. Mark Ronson, who produced "I'm Just Ken," has teased that the performance during the ceremony will be bananas.

Noteworthy Nominations and Wins

Poor Things snapped up the second-highest number of nods this Oscar season with 11, behind Oppenheimer. The film is vying for best picture, best actress (Emma Stone), best supporting actor (Mark Ruffalo), and more. It is adapted from a book of the same name by Alasdair Gray. "You could call Poor Things a feminist Frankenstein, if Frankenstein were not already quite feminist to start with," writes Sarah Ditum from The Sunday Times.

As the night unfolds, the Oscars ceremony is already shaping up to be a blend of celebration, controversy, and unforgettable entertainment. With a lineup of star-studded nominees and performances, this year's event is a testament to the enduring allure and prestige of Hollywood's biggest night. As the ceremony continues, the world watches in anticipation to see which films will make history, which stars will shine the brightest, and how the evening's events will be remembered in the annals of Oscar lore.