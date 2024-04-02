Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's Easter Social Media Frenzy and Lara Trump's Musical Debut

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night took aim at Donald Trump's prolific Easter Sunday social media activity, where the former president posted 77 times on his platform, Truth Social. Kimmel humorously suggested that if a family member exhibited such behavior, they might be considered for institutional care. Additionally, Kimmel critiqued the musical release by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, comparing it unfavorably to Beyonce's acclaimed new album.

Trump's Easter Social Media Barrage

Donald Trump's Easter was marked not by traditional celebrations but by an overwhelming presence on social media, where he likened himself to Jesus and aired various grievances through 77 posts. This digital outburst was in sharp contrast to President Joe Biden's Easter message, which focused on hope and the resurrection of Christ. Critics, including Kimmel and commentators on 'Morning Joe', have highlighted this disparity, viewing Trump's actions as indicative of a deeper, more troubling mindset.

Lara Trump's Musical Venture

Amidst the Easter social media storm, Lara Trump, also the RNC co-chair, released a new music single, 'Anything Is Possible'. However, the reception was mostly derisive, with Kimmel pointing out the limitations of autotune in salvaging the musical attempt. This event coincided with the release of Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter', which has been met with widespread acclaim, further emphasizing the gap in public reception and artistic achievement.

Public and Media Reaction

The public and media reaction to both Trumps' Easter activities has been mixed, with some critics using the opportunity to underscore the ongoing cultural and political divide in the United States. Kimmel's commentary, alongside critical media coverage, reflects a broader skepticism towards the Trump family's efforts to remain relevant in the public eye, whether through politics or other endeavors. Meanwhile, supporters of the Trumps have defended the actions, pointing to a biased media landscape.

As these Easter events unfold, they offer a glimpse into the continuing influence of the Trump family on American discourse, juxtaposed against a backdrop of political rivalry and cultural competition. Whether these incidents will have lasting impact or simply add to the cacophony of the current political climate remains to be seen. Yet, they undeniably underscore the unique and often controversial ways in which the Trumps choose to engage with the public and media alike.