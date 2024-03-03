Jim Pearson Elementary Honors Black History Month with Student-Led Presentations and Inspirational Performances

Throughout February, students at Jim Pearson Elementary School embarked on a deep dive into Black history, culminating in a vibrant celebration for their second annual Black History Month program. Family and friends were treated to a showcase of knowledge and talent, illustrating the impactful contributions of Black historical figures to American society.

Empowering Through Education and Performance

The event began with soul-stirring renditions of "Wade in the Water" and "I Need You to Survive" by the Alexander City Middle School Choir, setting an inspirational tone. Elementary students then took the stage alongside the choir, blending voices in a powerful demonstration of unity and shared history. The highlight of the program, the "We are the World Because of You" presentation, allowed students to embody the essence of notable Black figures. From civil rights icon John Lewis, portrayed by Khamari Sweetwyne, Hunter Mosley, and Demarcus Banks, to pioneering entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker, brought to life by Sequoia Stowes and Jamyrical Thornton, the presentations spanned a wide array of achievements and milestones.

Inspiration Beyond Historical Figures

In addition to celebrating historical icons, the program also shone a light on contemporary role models like LeBron James, whose philanthropy and sportsmanship were highlighted by students Breck Sanford and Leeander Morris. The event was not just a history lesson but a call to action, urging students to dream big and pursue their passions relentlessly. Thomas Leonard's motivational speech underscored this message, sharing his personal journey to becoming the first male cheerleading coach in the Alexander City School system against all odds. His mantra, "Whatever you put in is whatever you'll get out," resonated deeply, encouraging students to treat others with kindness and strive for excellence.

Celebrating Unity and Dreams

The program concluded on a high note, with the entire gymnasium joining in to sing "What Can One Little Person Do," a poignant reminder of the power of individual action in effecting change. Principal Stephanie Brooks reflected on the sense of love and community palpable throughout the event, emphasizing the school's commitment to nurturing the dreams of its students. The program was not only a celebration of Black history but a testament to the enduring spirit of hope and determination that characterizes the American experience.

This event at Jim Pearson Elementary serves as a reminder of the importance of Black History Month as a time for reflection, education, and inspiration. By honoring the past and embracing the potential within each student, the school community continues to pave the way for a future where diversity and unity are celebrated in equal measure.