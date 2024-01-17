Jim Kempton, Longest-Serving Idaho Transportation Board Member, Announces Retirement

After a remarkable 11-year tenure, Jim Kempton, the District 4 representative and the longest-serving member on the Idaho Transportation Board, is set to retire by the end of the month. Kempton's journey, which began in March 2012, has seen him succeed Gary Blick, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated public service that is hard to match.

Emblematic Journey of Public Service

Born and raised in Albion, Kempton holds a degree from the University of Idaho. His service record is decorated with notable positions and contributions. He is a celebrated Air Force fighter pilot, having served two tours in Vietnam. His commitment to public service continued as he served five terms in the Idaho House of Representatives, represented Idaho for seven years on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, and held a position on the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

Not just confined to the state, Kempton also served at the Pentagon as a liaison between the secretaries of commerce and defense. In his academic pursuits, he was an assistant professor of physics at the Air Force Academy.

Transportation Contributions and Commendations

During his tenure on the transportation board, Kempton chaired the Forum on Transportation Investment and was a key member of former Governor Otter's Task Force on Transportation Investment. His efforts and contributions to critical issues addressing growth and investment in transportation have been invaluable.

His appointment was lauded by Governor Otter, who praised Kempton for his intelligence, knowledge, and unwavering commitment to public service. Idaho Transportation Board Chairman Bill Moad echoed these sentiments, particularly noting Kempton's significant impact and support to other board members.

A New Era: Julie DeLorenzo Steps In

With Kempton's retirement, Julie DeLorenzo will become the longest-tenured member on the board, marking a new era in the Idaho Transportation Board's leadership. The legacy left by Kempton sets a high standard for commitment and service, a guideline that future board members will strive to emulate.