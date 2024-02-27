Jim Jacobs Retires After 27 Years at North Franklin Schools, Search for New Superintendent Begins

Jim Jacobs, the Superintendent of North Franklin School District (NFSD) in Connell, Washington, has officially announced his retirement effective June 30, leaving a lasting legacy behind. With a tenure spanning over 27 years in various capacities, his departure marks the end of an era for the district. The NFSD Board of Directors, under the leadership of Terry Utecht, has expressed their gratitude for Jacobs' extensive contributions and is now faced with the task of finding a suitable successor.

End of an Era: Jacobs' Contributions to NFSD

During his illustrious career at NFSD, Jim Jacobs has held multiple positions including teacher, summer school director, elementary principal, junior high principal, and finally superintendent. His dedication to education has not only shaped the lives of countless students but also left an indelible mark on the district’s educational landscape. Jacobs also represented the district on the WASA board of directors, showcasing his commitment to advancing educational standards at a regional level.

Community Involvement in Successor Search

Understanding the importance of community and staff involvement in the selection of Jacobs' successor, NFSD has scheduled community forums for March 6. These sessions, planned at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., aim to gather valuable input from various stakeholders, ensuring the new superintendent aligns with the district's values and vision for the future. This inclusive approach highlights NFSD's dedication to transparency and community engagement in its decision-making processes.

Looking Forward: The Next Chapter for NFSD

As Jacobs prepares to embark on his well-deserved retirement, spending more time with family and friends, NFSD is at a pivotal point in its history. The search for a new superintendent presents an opportunity for the district to embrace change while continuing to build on the strong foundation laid by Jacobs. The NFSD Board of Directors is committed to conducting a thorough and inclusive search to ensure the district's continued success and the legacy of excellence that Jacobs has established.

The retirement of Jim Jacobs after more than two decades of service is a significant moment for the North Franklin School District. As the community reflects on his contributions, the process of finding a successor is underway, signifying a new chapter in the district's history. With community forums planned and a commitment to inclusivity, NFSD looks forward to welcoming a new superintendent who will carry forward the legacy of dedication and excellence that Jacobs has exemplified.