Agriculture

Jillian Hishaw: A Beacon of Hope for Black Farmers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Jillian Hishaw: A Beacon of Hope for Black Farmers

In rural America, amid the verdant landscapes and rustic barns, a crisis is unfolding, unnoticed by many. Behind the idyllic scenery, small farmers, particularly those in the Black community, are losing their land at an alarming rate. In the foreground of this struggle is Jillian Hishaw, an attorney and founder of the nonprofit organization Family Agriculture Resource Management Services (F.A.R.M.S.), who is fervently committed to turning the tide.

A Personal Crusade

Hishaw’s dedication to this cause is deeply rooted in a personal family tragedy. An unscrupulous attorney swindled her grandfather and great-grandmother, selling off their family farm without their knowledge. The farm, a symbol of their hard work and legacy, was replaced by an oil pump, a stark reminder of the injustice they had suffered. Unfortunately, this story is not unique; it echoes the experiences of many Black farmers across the country.

Historical Challenges and Discrimination

Since the turn of the 1900s, up to 90% of land owned by Black farmers has been lost, a devastating statistic testifying to the systemic challenges these farmers face. Discriminatory practices, particularly by entities like the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), have contributed significantly to this loss. Access to resources, unfair land appraisals, and loan denials are among the many hurdles encountered by these farmers, pushing them off their land and into obscurity.

Preserving Legacy and Restoring Ownership

Despite these daunting challenges, Hishaw is undeterred. Through F.A.R.M.S., she provides legal and technical assistance to rural and small farmers, helping them navigate the complexities of land ownership. Her commitment has already borne fruit, as demonstrated by the successful case of South Carolina farmer LeTanya Williams. With Hishaw’s assistance, Williams was able to clear the deed to her family farm, preserving a legacy that had been under threat.

While the path ahead remains fraught with challenges, Hishaw’s work serves as a beacon of hope for many. Her unwavering dedication to preserving the legacy of Black farmers is not only an act of resistance against systemic injustice but also a vital step towards ensuring food security in these communities. As she continues her fight, the echoes of lost farms may slowly be replaced by the resilient voices of those who refuse to be uprooted.

Agriculture United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

