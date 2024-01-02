en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Jewish Family Harassed at New Jersey Mall Amid Rising Antisemitic Tensions

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Jewish Family Harassed at New Jersey Mall Amid Rising Antisemitic Tensions

In what appears to be an alarming manifestation of escalating tensions in the United States, a Jewish family of four experienced a disturbing incident of verbal harassment at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The family, including a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, became the target of two individuals expressing pro-Palestinian views. The confrontation, caught on video and disseminated by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism, offers a stark portrayal of the rising antisemitic and Islamophobic tensions in the country.

A Sweatshirt Sparks Fury

The family’s 16-year-old daughter, wearing a sweatshirt in support of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), became the primary target of the aggressors’ vitriol. Captured on video, a young woman can be heard yelling, ‘Free Palestine, f***ing die b***h’, towards the family. The situation escalated further when the Jewish mother alleged that her phone was knocked out of her hand.

A Clash Amid Rising Tensions

While the full context of the confrontation remains unclear, the video depicts a highly charged scene, with the Jewish parents responding to the verbal abuse, leading to a shouting match. This incident comes in the wake of recent attacks by Hamas on Israel and subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The ongoing conflict, which has caused significant loss of life and a humanitarian crisis, has inflamed tensions between Jewish and Muslim communities in the US.

Concerns Over Antisemitism and Islamophobia

The U.S. Justice Department has recognized the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia, echoing concerns voiced by FBI Director Christopher Wray over the heightened threat levels. As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to inflict suffering and casualties, its repercussions are being felt far beyond the Middle East, including incidents like the one in East Rutherford, NJ, which have ignited a debate about safety for religious Jews and Muslims in public spaces.

0
Human Rights Terrorism United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prince Edward Island Councillor Faces Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves

By Sakchi Khandelwal

National Fire Authority Honors Retiring Staff: End of an Era

By Salman Khan

Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality

By Mazhar Abbas

Cold Case Revived: Rally for Justice in Henry Alejandro's Mysterious D ...
@Crime · 29 mins
Cold Case Revived: Rally for Justice in Henry Alejandro's Mysterious D ...
heart comment 0
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Dan Turk: A Champion for Madagascar’s Biodiversity and Democracy

By BNN Correspondents

Dan Turk: A Champion for Madagascar's Biodiversity and Democracy
Chelsea Manning’s Sentence Commuted by Outgoing President Obama

By Olalekan Adigun

Chelsea Manning's Sentence Commuted by Outgoing President Obama
Navigating Performance Reviews: Strategies for Employee Management

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Performance Reviews: Strategies for Employee Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
38 seconds
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
59 seconds
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
1 min
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
1 min
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
1 min
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
1 min
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
1 min
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
1 min
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
1 min
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
41 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
45 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
48 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
56 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app