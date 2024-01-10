en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Jewish Entertainers Criticize Oscars’ Diversity Standards for Excluding Jews

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Jewish Entertainers Criticize Oscars’ Diversity Standards for Excluding Jews

In an unprecedented move, a prominent group of Jewish entertainers has publicly decried the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for excluding Jews from its recently established diversity standards for the Oscars. These standards, which were rolled out in 2020 in the aftermath of the societal upheaval following George Floyd’s tragic death, stipulate that, beginning in 2025, films must incorporate a broader spectrum of races and ethnic groups in their cast and crew to qualify for Oscar eligibility. However, the Academy’s outlined minority groups conspicuously left out Jews, who constitute roughly 2% of the U.S. population and a mere 0.2% of the global populace.

The Open Letter and Its Implications

An open letter, orchestrated by the Jew in the City Hollywood Bureau for Jewish Representation, counters this omission, contending that Jews are a distinct ethnic group with roots in the Middle East. The letter underscores the systemic racism Jews have historically experienced in the U.S., including segregation and quotas, leading to the creation of Hollywood as an industry immune from antisemitism. Over 250 signatories, including notable figures such as Debra Messing, David Schwimmer, and Tiffany Haddish, insist on the immediate inclusion of Jews in the diversity standards. Their plea highlights the urgency for authentic representation and the need to debunk harmful stereotypes.

Unmasking Hollywood’s Blind Spot

The letter further underscores the scarcity of films focusing on Jews, the rampant casting of non-Jewish actors in Jewish roles, and the industry’s entrenched practice of accommodating a ‘toned down’ version of Jew, excluding more orthodox or visibly Jewish identities. This underrepresentation and misrepresentation, the letter asserts, perpetuates damaging misconceptions and stereotypes about Jews, further fueling antisemitism.

Awaiting Academy’s Response

As of now, the Academy has yet to respond to this criticism. However, the letter’s wide support and the increasing awareness of antisemitism make it a pressing issue that cannot be ignored. The entertainment industry, with its global reach and influence, has a responsibility to reflect the diverse fabric of society accurately and to challenge harmful stereotypes. The inclusion of Jews in the Academy’s diversity standards would be a significant step towards this goal.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
23 mins ago
2024's First New Moon in Capricorn: A Time for Renewal and Strategic Progression
Mark your calendars for January 11, 2024, as the New Year’s first new moon will make its celestial debut at precisely 6:57 a.m., in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. This astronomical event, occurring at 20 degrees of Capricorn, ushers in a period of personal renewal, setting the groundwork for future endeavors, and encouraging calculated progress
2024's First New Moon in Capricorn: A Time for Renewal and Strategic Progression
UK High Streets in Decline: Can Pop-Up Shops Revive the Ghost Towns?
1 hour ago
UK High Streets in Decline: Can Pop-Up Shops Revive the Ghost Towns?
Prince Andrew on 'Low Ebb', Socially Outcast Following New Epstein Documents
2 hours ago
Prince Andrew on 'Low Ebb', Socially Outcast Following New Epstein Documents
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
42 mins ago
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
New York State Warms the Winter with HEAP's Heating Assistance
57 mins ago
New York State Warms the Winter with HEAP's Heating Assistance
Navigating 2024: New Year Resolutions, Governor's Vision, and Facial Recognition
1 hour ago
Navigating 2024: New Year Resolutions, Governor's Vision, and Facial Recognition
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
40 seconds
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
58 seconds
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
3 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
4 mins
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
5 mins
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
6 mins
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
6 mins
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
7 mins
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app