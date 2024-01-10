Jewish Entertainers Criticize Oscars’ Diversity Standards for Excluding Jews

In an unprecedented move, a prominent group of Jewish entertainers has publicly decried the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for excluding Jews from its recently established diversity standards for the Oscars. These standards, which were rolled out in 2020 in the aftermath of the societal upheaval following George Floyd’s tragic death, stipulate that, beginning in 2025, films must incorporate a broader spectrum of races and ethnic groups in their cast and crew to qualify for Oscar eligibility. However, the Academy’s outlined minority groups conspicuously left out Jews, who constitute roughly 2% of the U.S. population and a mere 0.2% of the global populace.

The Open Letter and Its Implications

An open letter, orchestrated by the Jew in the City Hollywood Bureau for Jewish Representation, counters this omission, contending that Jews are a distinct ethnic group with roots in the Middle East. The letter underscores the systemic racism Jews have historically experienced in the U.S., including segregation and quotas, leading to the creation of Hollywood as an industry immune from antisemitism. Over 250 signatories, including notable figures such as Debra Messing, David Schwimmer, and Tiffany Haddish, insist on the immediate inclusion of Jews in the diversity standards. Their plea highlights the urgency for authentic representation and the need to debunk harmful stereotypes.

Unmasking Hollywood’s Blind Spot

The letter further underscores the scarcity of films focusing on Jews, the rampant casting of non-Jewish actors in Jewish roles, and the industry’s entrenched practice of accommodating a ‘toned down’ version of Jew, excluding more orthodox or visibly Jewish identities. This underrepresentation and misrepresentation, the letter asserts, perpetuates damaging misconceptions and stereotypes about Jews, further fueling antisemitism.

Awaiting Academy’s Response

As of now, the Academy has yet to respond to this criticism. However, the letter’s wide support and the increasing awareness of antisemitism make it a pressing issue that cannot be ignored. The entertainment industry, with its global reach and influence, has a responsibility to reflect the diverse fabric of society accurately and to challenge harmful stereotypes. The inclusion of Jews in the Academy’s diversity standards would be a significant step towards this goal.