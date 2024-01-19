JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Appeal Antitrust Ruling That Blocks Merger

In a fresh turn of events, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines are making moves to contend a federal judge's verdict that hindered their proposed $3.8 billion merger. The decision, announced earlier this week, was rooted in antitrust concerns. The judge argued that the fusion would result in the extinction of budget carrier Spirit Airlines, leading to an escalation in airfare prices for budget-conscious flyers.

Appeal Announcement and Market Reaction

The announcement of the appeal was made public on Friday, subsequently following the judge's decision on Tuesday. The market's response to this development was a surge in Spirit's shares by over 10% during after-hours trading. This rise indicates a wave of investor optimism despite the legal roadblock. In contrast, JetBlue's stock remained relatively stable in response to the announcement.

The Merger Journey

The airlines had initially shaken hands on the merger in the summer of 2022. However, they now find themselves navigating legal complexities as they strive to overturn the antitrust ruling. As the situation stands, Spirit Airlines is persuading JetBlue Airways to appeal against the ruling. The value of Spirit's shares has plummeted over 60% since the verdict, and its bonds have also taken a significant hit.

Possible Outcomes and Future Plans

Spirit communicated to JetBlue that their agreement necessitates them to exploit every legal avenue to finalize their deal, encouraging them to appeal the judge's ruling. However, JetBlue is yet to make a definitive call on pursuing an appeal. The airline is evaluating the likelihood of an appeal succeeding, bearing in mind the significant deterioration of Spirit's business since the merger agreement. Some industry analysts suggest that JetBlue may be better off paying Spirit and its shareholders a $470 million break-up fee to call off the deal. Meanwhile, Spirit has begun exploring ways to refinance its debt, should their deal with JetBlue fall through. The companies have a 30-day window to lodge an appeal.