JetBlue Airways Corp: A Deep Dive into Its Stock Performance and Forecast

JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU), currently valued at $1.78 billion, recently witnessed a trading session where a significant volume of 4.45 million shares exchanged hands. Despite this, the company’s stock price remains considerably discounted, standing 76.97% off its 52-week high and 35.96% above its 52-week low. The average trading volumes, over the past 10 days and 3 months, have been 11.82 million and 15.35 million shares respectively.

Wall Street Stance

Analysts from Wall Street have assigned JBLU a consensus recommendation rating of ‘Hold’ with a mean rating of 3.36. The predictions for the current quarter’s EPS are pegged at -$0.33, with a consensus price target of $4.65, suggesting a potential downside from the current price. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by 3.86%, but it has experienced a substantial increase of 20.72% over the past 30 days.

Short Interest and Performance

The short interest in JBLU shares stands at 42.67 million with a cover period of 2.52 days. Interestingly, the stock has outperformed most of its industry peers with an annual growth rate of 27.50%.

Revenue Projections and Major Shareholders

Revenue estimates are projected to be $2.26 billion for the current quarter and $2.21 billion for the next, forecasting a year-over-year growth of 4.20%. Major stakeholders include both insiders and institutional holders, with Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. being the top institutional shareholders. JetBlue Airways Corp is set to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 29, 2024.

The upcoming verdict in the merger trial of JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines could potentially rattle the aviation industry, causing volatility for airline stocks.