en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

JetBlue Airways Corp: A Deep Dive into Its Stock Performance and Forecast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
JetBlue Airways Corp: A Deep Dive into Its Stock Performance and Forecast

JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU), currently valued at $1.78 billion, recently witnessed a trading session where a significant volume of 4.45 million shares exchanged hands. Despite this, the company’s stock price remains considerably discounted, standing 76.97% off its 52-week high and 35.96% above its 52-week low. The average trading volumes, over the past 10 days and 3 months, have been 11.82 million and 15.35 million shares respectively.

Wall Street Stance

Analysts from Wall Street have assigned JBLU a consensus recommendation rating of ‘Hold’ with a mean rating of 3.36. The predictions for the current quarter’s EPS are pegged at -$0.33, with a consensus price target of $4.65, suggesting a potential downside from the current price. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by 3.86%, but it has experienced a substantial increase of 20.72% over the past 30 days.

Short Interest and Performance

The short interest in JBLU shares stands at 42.67 million with a cover period of 2.52 days. Interestingly, the stock has outperformed most of its industry peers with an annual growth rate of 27.50%.

Revenue Projections and Major Shareholders

Revenue estimates are projected to be $2.26 billion for the current quarter and $2.21 billion for the next, forecasting a year-over-year growth of 4.20%. Major stakeholders include both insiders and institutional holders, with Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. being the top institutional shareholders. JetBlue Airways Corp is set to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 29, 2024.

The upcoming verdict in the merger trial of JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines could potentially rattle the aviation industry, causing volatility for airline stocks.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship

By Ebenezer Mensah

Opposition Leader Questions Bahamian Government's Deal with JDL

By BNN Correspondents

Oneworld Alliance Launches First Branded Lounge at Seoul Incheon Airport

By BNN Correspondents

EHang's EH216-S Aircraft Conducts Successful Commercial Flight Demonstrations in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report ...
heart comment 0
India Shifts Focus from Hub-and-Spoke to Point-to-Point Flights

By Rafia Tasleem

India Shifts Focus from Hub-and-Spoke to Point-to-Point Flights
COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational Readiness & Technological Advancements

By Rizwan Shah

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational Readiness & Technological Advancements
The Rising Trend of Skiplagging: A Risky Cost-Cutting Tactic in Air Travel

By Mazhar Abbas

The Rising Trend of Skiplagging: A Risky Cost-Cutting Tactic in Air Travel
Akasa Air Expands Wings: India’s Budget Carrier Set to Seal Deal for 150 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

By Geeta Pillai

Akasa Air Expands Wings: India's Budget Carrier Set to Seal Deal for 150 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
Latest Headlines
World News
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
15 seconds
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
40 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
49 seconds
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
50 seconds
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
50 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
51 seconds
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
53 seconds
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
54 seconds
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
57 seconds
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app