Jessica Biel and Julianne Hough Dazzle at UTA's Pre-Oscars Bash in LA

On Friday night, Jessica Biel and Julianne Hough were the center of attention at United Talent Agency's prestigious Oscars pre-party in Los Angeles. Biel, celebrating her recent birthday, stunned in a sexy plunging black gown, while Hough complemented the elegance with her own sleek, black attire. The event, hosted at Soho House, drew a constellation of stars, setting the stage for the anticipated Oscars night.

Advertisment

Both actresses showcased their unique styles, with Biel opting for a bold look that featured chunky gold bangles and a wine-colored manicure, and Hough choosing an asymmetric strapless dress that highlighted her fit figure.

Their appearances at the event underscored the blend of fashion and cinema that defines the Oscars season. Among the attendees were Paris Hilton, in a vibrant pink dress, and Tracee Ellis Ross, exuding sophistication in a black blazer and red tights.

The pre-Oscars bash was not just about individual style but also about the collective celebration of the film industry's achievements. Notable moments included Paris Hilton arriving with her husband, Carter Reum, and Tracee Ellis Ross posing with her former 'Black-ish' co-star Anthony Anderson and 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig. The event provided a perfect mix of networking, celebration, and anticipation for the awards ceremony.