Jesse Draper to Mentor on Roku's 'Side Hustlers': Empowering Female Entrepreneurs

Jesse Draper, celebrated investor and entrepreneur, steps into the spotlight as a guest mentor on Roku Channel's upcoming series 'Side Hustlers,' premiering March 1, 2024. As the first solo female General Partner in Los Angeles with a rich history in entertainment and advocacy for women in technology and venture capital, Draper's role in the series underscores her ongoing commitment to fostering female entrepreneurship. 'Side Hustlers,' a collaboration between Hello Sunshine and Ally, offers a dynamic platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women, to transform their side gigs into full-fledged businesses under the guidance of seasoned pros like Draper, Emma Grede, and Ashley Graham.

Breaking Barriers and Building Empires

Through her venture capital fund, Halogen Ventures, Jesse Draper has been instrumental in backing female-led consumer technology startups, amassing a portfolio that boasts over 75 companies including notable names like Babylist, ThirdLove, and Ellevest. Beyond her financial investments, Draper's efforts extend to reducing the gender gap in the tech and venture capital sectors, leveraging her platform and resources to elevate women in business. Her participation in 'Side Hustlers' is a natural extension of her mission, providing not just capital but also mentorship and visibility for women striving to break barriers in the entrepreneurial world.

A New Arena for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

'Side Hustlers' is more than a competition; it's a movement towards embracing and realizing the potential of side hustles as legitimate and lucrative businesses. Produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, the series aims to shed light on the trials and triumphs of balancing entrepreneurship with everyday life. With Draper's involvement, the show promises to offer invaluable insights into the world of venture capital and startup growth, all through the lens of female empowerment and innovation. For viewers seeking inspiration or considering their entrepreneurial leap, this series could very well serve as the catalyst for action.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of 'Side Hustlers'

As 'Side Hustlers' prepares to make its debut, the anticipation around its potential impact on the viewers and participants alike is palpable. With mentors like Jesse Draper, whose career embodies the essence of leadership, innovation, and advocacy for women in business, the series is poised to inspire a new generation of female entrepreneurs. Beyond the immediate excitement and drama of the competition, the lasting legacy of 'Side Hustlers' may well be its role in sparking a broader conversation about the value of side hustles, the power of mentorship, and the imperative of creating more inclusive spaces in the realms of technology and venture capital.