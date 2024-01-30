Jess Smith Named President of Bay Area's WNBA Franchise

Jess Smith, a veteran with 18 years of professional sports experience, has been appointed as the president of the Bay Area's WNBA franchise, marking a significant step in building a world-class franchise that aims to compete for championships. Smith, formerly the head of revenue for Angel City Football Club in Los Angeles, will now be responsible for all business operations of the WNBA team and will report to Brandon Schneider, the president and chief operating officer of the Golden State Warriors.

A Track Record of Excellence

Smith's appointment comes in recognition of her strategic and innovative business approach, and her consistent track record for achieving financial and overall goals. Her professional journey has seen her working with sports giants like the San Jose Earthquakes, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Oakland A's. At Angel City Football Club, Smith revolutionized the sports industry partnership approach, renewing over 90% of the team’s season ticket members.

Forging a New Path

Smith's new role will see her building infrastructure, establishing strong business initiatives, and setting the team on a path to compete for championships. Signaling a promising future for the Bay Area's sports fans and the women's sports ecosystem, Smith is enthusiastic about the opportunity to build a WNBA team supported by the Warriors' executive team and its initial investment.

Looking Ahead

The unnamed WNBA team is set to begin play in 2025 and will be headquartered at the Warriors' practice facility in Oakland, with home games at the Chase Center. As part of the team's ambitious plans, Smith and the Warriors aim to win a title within five years and transform the team into the No. 1 in revenue. Already, over 4,000 people have put down deposits for season tickets, with an expansion draft scheduled before the end of the calendar year.