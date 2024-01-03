en English
Obituary

Jess Marlow: A Beacon of Journalistic Integrity Passes Away

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
The world of journalism mourns the loss of a stalwart, Jess Marlow, a revered Los Angeles news anchor known for his straightforward reporting style and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity. Marlow bid adieu at the age of 84 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. His illustrious career spanned over three decades, earning him the reputation as one of Southern California’s most respected newscasters.

The Rise of a News Titan

Marlow’s journey to prominence was an unconventional one. His early career saw him as a railroad telegrapher before making a breakthrough in television at WHBF-TV in Illinois. His perseverance and dedication soon propelled him to greater heights, becoming a dominant figure at KNBC-TV and KCBS-TV.

An Advocate for Substantial News

Marlow was renowned for his staunch advocacy of substantial news over sensationalism, a principle he honored throughout his career. Despite an industry trend towards lighter news, Marlow’s focus remained unwaveringly on serious journalism. His dedication to the truth and his resistance to the lure of sensationalism made him a beacon of integrity in the field.

A Legacy of Honors and Humility

Marlow’s dedication to his craft earned him numerous accolades, including eight local Emmys, a lifetime achievement award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Despite these prestigious recognitions, Marlow was remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his sense of humor and humility. In an industry often marred by egoism, Marlow’s down-to-earth demeanor was a breath of fresh air.

After his retirement from KNBC in 1998, Marlow’s passion for journalism didn’t wane. He continued to host a Sunday morning news interview show and later co-hosted “Life & Times Tonight” on KCET-TV.

Marlow’s legacy survives in his wife Phyllis, daughter Susan, two grandchildren, and seven siblings. His mark on the world of journalism, however, will continue to inspire generations of reporters to come.

Obituary United States
