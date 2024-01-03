en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Jersey City Leads as the Best Place to Live in New Jersey, Says Travel & Leisure

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
Jersey City Leads as the Best Place to Live in New Jersey, Says Travel & Leisure

Travel & Leisure’s latest rankings point to Jersey City as the pinnacle of New Jersey living. This choice, based on consultations with local real estate agents, places the city above its peers due to its spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline, substantial growth over the past 15 years, and an assortment of high-rises, bars, and restaurants that have emerged in the process.

Jersey City: The Crown Jewel

Within Jersey City, specific neighborhoods stand out. Newport is hailed for its impressive vistas and seamless public transportation, while Paulus Hook garners attention for its captivating brownstones and diverse dining options. The city’s evolution from a mere industrial hub to an attractive residential area has been remarkable.

More Than Just Jersey City

Beyond Jersey City, other locations in New Jersey have also earned their place in the spotlight. The trendy town sitting opposite midtown Manhattan, distinguished by its varied architecture, is another top choice. Princeton, renowned for its robust job market and proximity to major cities, also makes the cut. Montclair, with its blend of urban and suburban lifestyles and rich cultural offerings, and Ridgewood, known for its picture-perfect setting and parks, are also commended.

The Fastest-Selling County and Beyond

Interestingly, Union County is now the fastest-selling county for homes in New Jersey, with properties being snapped up within a median of 30 days. This is a sharp contrast to the statewide median of 43 days and the national median of 52 days. Other counties in the state have also seen a surge in the number of days on the market for home sales compared to the previous month.

However, the spotlight doesn’t just shine on the north. Southern locations like Hopewell also offer attractive living conditions. With a median home cost of $249,800 and an astounding home appreciation rate of 58.8% in the last 10 years, this town has piqued the interest of many. But these locations, despite their appeal, often go under the radar, hinting at a lack of recognition for South Jersey.

Whether it’s the allure of suburban tranquility, urban amenities, picturesque landscapes, parks, or golf courses, each of these locations offers a unique blend of features. Their convenient proximity to New York City is just the cherry on top, making them not only ideal places to live in but also drawing attention to New Jersey’s escalating real estate market.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
2 mins ago
Appalachian Trail to Shorten by One Mile in 2024
The Appalachian Trail, a cherished fixture in American hiking culture, is set to experience a minor contraction in its length in 2024. Known for its captivating sceneries that span from Maine to Georgia, the trail has been the pride and joy of hiking enthusiasts for decades. Formed by a dedicated group of private citizens in
Appalachian Trail to Shorten by One Mile in 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line Adjusts Itinerary for Environmental Efficiency
9 mins ago
Norwegian Cruise Line Adjusts Itinerary for Environmental Efficiency
Spirit Airlines Boosts Domestic Flight Coverage Amid Rising Competition
18 mins ago
Spirit Airlines Boosts Domestic Flight Coverage Amid Rising Competition
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
4 mins ago
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
Romantic Getaways in Acadiana: Seven Airbnb Locations to Rekindle Love this Valentine's Day
6 mins ago
Romantic Getaways in Acadiana: Seven Airbnb Locations to Rekindle Love this Valentine's Day
Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Direct Flight Route from New York to Athens
7 mins ago
Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Direct Flight Route from New York to Athens
Latest Headlines
World News
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
25 seconds
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
33 seconds
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
1 min
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
1 min
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
2 mins
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
2 mins
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
38 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
39 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app