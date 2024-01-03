Jersey City Leads as the Best Place to Live in New Jersey, Says Travel & Leisure

Travel & Leisure’s latest rankings point to Jersey City as the pinnacle of New Jersey living. This choice, based on consultations with local real estate agents, places the city above its peers due to its spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline, substantial growth over the past 15 years, and an assortment of high-rises, bars, and restaurants that have emerged in the process.

Jersey City: The Crown Jewel

Within Jersey City, specific neighborhoods stand out. Newport is hailed for its impressive vistas and seamless public transportation, while Paulus Hook garners attention for its captivating brownstones and diverse dining options. The city’s evolution from a mere industrial hub to an attractive residential area has been remarkable.

More Than Just Jersey City

Beyond Jersey City, other locations in New Jersey have also earned their place in the spotlight. The trendy town sitting opposite midtown Manhattan, distinguished by its varied architecture, is another top choice. Princeton, renowned for its robust job market and proximity to major cities, also makes the cut. Montclair, with its blend of urban and suburban lifestyles and rich cultural offerings, and Ridgewood, known for its picture-perfect setting and parks, are also commended.

The Fastest-Selling County and Beyond

Interestingly, Union County is now the fastest-selling county for homes in New Jersey, with properties being snapped up within a median of 30 days. This is a sharp contrast to the statewide median of 43 days and the national median of 52 days. Other counties in the state have also seen a surge in the number of days on the market for home sales compared to the previous month.

However, the spotlight doesn’t just shine on the north. Southern locations like Hopewell also offer attractive living conditions. With a median home cost of $249,800 and an astounding home appreciation rate of 58.8% in the last 10 years, this town has piqued the interest of many. But these locations, despite their appeal, often go under the radar, hinting at a lack of recognition for South Jersey.

Whether it’s the allure of suburban tranquility, urban amenities, picturesque landscapes, parks, or golf courses, each of these locations offers a unique blend of features. Their convenient proximity to New York City is just the cherry on top, making them not only ideal places to live in but also drawing attention to New Jersey’s escalating real estate market.