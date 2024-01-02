en English
Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Hits Jackpot with $461,643 Win

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Hits Jackpot with $461,643 Win

In a riveting stroke of good fortune, a single Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket emerged as the key to a grand jackpot of $461,643. This winning event occurred on the eve of Friday, December 29, in the bustling city of Trenton, New Jersey. The ticket bore the winning numbers 19, 21, 32, 33, and 42, coupled with an additional XTRA number of 02.

Jackpot Ticket Sold at Dumont Cigars and Lotto

This golden ticket was sold at a renowned retailer, Dumont Cigars and Lotto, situated in Bergen County at 126 Veterans Plaza, Dumont. This jackpot win not only brought a windfall for the ticket holder but also rewarded the retailer. Dumont Cigars and Lotto received a significant $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, adding a silver lining to the entire event.

James Carey Congratulates the Winner

James Carey, the Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery, extended his congratulations to the winner. He expressed his delight at the win, whilst also showcasing his anticipation for awarding more jackpot prizes in the future. This lottery win indeed paints a promising picture for the future participants of the Jersey Cash 5.

A Ray of Hope for Future Participants

This considerable win has created a wave of optimism among regular and potential lottery participants. It serves as a beacon of hope for those dreaming of their big win, fueling their aspirations with the realization that such triumphs are indeed possible.

United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

