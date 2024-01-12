en English
Jerry Schilling Reflects on Lisa Marie Presley’s Life, Sudden Death, and Preserved Legacy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Jerry Schilling Reflects on Lisa Marie Presley’s Life, Sudden Death, and Preserved Legacy

On a somber afternoon, Jerry Schilling sits, lost in contemplation. He’s not just a close family friend of Lisa Marie Presley, but an integral member of Elvis Presley’s Memphis Mafia. Today, he reflects on her life and sudden death, bearing the weight of a profound sense of loss. His eyes, brimming with memories of Lisa Marie, tell stories of her vibrancy, her hardships, and her indomitable spirit.

Memories of Vibrancy and Hardships

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, passed away at the age of 54 due to a small bowel obstruction, a complication of previous bariatric surgery. Schilling, who knew her from the moment she was born to her last breath, describes her as a vibrant presence, despite the shadows that life cast upon her. Notably, she had to endure the tragic suicide of her son, Benjamin Storm Keough, in July 2020, a pain that no parent should ever bear.

A Legacy Shrouded in Shadows

In the days leading up to her death, Lisa Marie appeared in good spirits. She accompanied Schilling to the Golden Globes, lending her support to the biopic about her father, starring Austin Butler and directed by Baz Luhrmann. She was also a part of the celebration of her father’s would-be 88th birthday at Graceland. However, her appearance at the Golden Globes, her last public outing, sparked concerns as she appeared frail, leaning on Schilling for support.

Preserving the Presley Legacy

Following her death, efforts were made to preserve not just Lisa Marie’s legacy, but that of her iconic father. Her daughter, Riley Keough, settled an agreement with Priscilla Presley, which included a payment from Lisa Marie’s life insurance and the right for Priscilla to be buried near Elvis at Graceland. As the sole trustee of her mother’s estate, Riley has also been involved in producing tributes, including a Christmas TV special featuring musical performances that honor the Presley family legacy.

As we remember Lisa Marie, her life and sudden death remain an indelible part of the continuous narrative of the Presley family. Through the efforts of her loved ones, her legacy lives on, echoing in the corridors of Graceland and in the hearts of her admirers.

United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

