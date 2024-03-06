Jerome Celebrates 125 Years with Historic Parade and Anniversary Bash on March 9

Jerome's 125th anniversary of incorporation in 1899 is set to be commemorated this Saturday, March 9, with a grand celebration that promises to capture the essence and history of this unique town. The day will kick off with a major-league parade, Jerome-style, at 11 a.m., inviting everyone to join in the festivities and take a stroll through history. The town, a National Historic Landmark, is pulling out all the stops with a lineup that includes multiple fire trucks from the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department, classic vehicles, and performances by the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra, among others.

Advertisment

Step Back in Time

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and visit landmarks like the Jerome State Historic Park (The Douglas Mansion) and the Jerome Historical Society Mine Museum to immerse themselves in the town's rich past. The parade will feature a wide array of participants, from historical societies to local businesses, all contributing to a lively showcase of Jerome's heritage. Notably, the parade will include fire trucks spanning different eras, classic vehicles from the Gold King Mine and the Jerome Grand Hotel, and contributions from the Jerome Historical Society and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrating Community and History

Advertisment

The Jerome Historical Society will present a special photo display at Spook Hall, offering insights into the fire that necessitated Jerome's incorporation and the development of building codes that have preserved its historic character. This event not only marks a significant milestone but also celebrates the enduring spirit of a community that has thrived through boom and bust. The outdoor photo projection on Main Street near the old Bartlett Hotel at sundown will provide a visual journey through Jerome’s storied past, adding a touch of nostalgia to the celebrations.

A Year-Long Celebration

While the anniversary celebrations kick off this Saturday, the festivities will continue throughout the year, ensuring that the spirit of Jerome is honored and remembered. Special thanks are extended to Scott Kolu, Windy Jones, the Jerome Historical Society, and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce for their efforts in bringing the community together for this historic occasion. As Jerome commemorates its 125th anniversary, it invites both locals and visitors to join in reflecting on its remarkable journey and to look forward to the future of this historic gem.