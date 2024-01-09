en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom

On January 7, 2024, the home improvement industry was shocked by the sudden demise of 46-year-old John Bartrom, the force behind one of the country’s most significant kitchen and bath remodeling entities. Bartrom, the brainchild of Jericho Home Improvements, left a profound impact on the industry and those who knew him, creating a void that will be challenging to fill.

A Light Extinguished

John Bartrom’s journey was abruptly halted in a tragic turn of events. The founder and owner of Jericho Home Improvements was found shot near a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri. Despite efforts to save him, Bartrom succumbed to his injuries, leaving the business community in Kansas City, and across the nation, mourning the loss of a visionary.

A Legacy of Success

Bartrom’s path to success was a testament to his commitment and hard work. A proud alumnus of Indiana University Bloomington, his career took him from the role of vice president of sales at Jubilee Home Solutions to national sales manager at The Home Depot. However, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Jericho Home Improvements in 2009. This venture soon became the largest independent kitchen and bath remodeling company in the country, a testament to Bartrom’s business acumen and dedication.

Customer Service Over Profits

Key to Bartrom’s success was his belief in prioritizing customer service over profits. This philosophy, which became a cornerstone of Jericho Home Improvements, was credited by Bartrom himself as the driving force behind the company’s success. The company was built on a set of core values focusing on customer satisfaction and quality service, a reflection of Bartrom’s commitment to delivering the best to his customers.

An Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding Bartrom’s untimely death have raised questions, sparking an investigation by the authorities. A person of interest has been taken into custody, and the investigation continues as the community waits for answers. As the industry and those close to Bartrom grapple with the loss of a man who lived a ‘big life’, the question remains – who would want to extinguish such a bright light?

0
Business Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
54 seconds ago
Tesla's Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD
Tesla, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has made a significant adjustment to the audio system of its base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) in North America, reducing the number of speakers from 15 to a mere seven. The move is seen as a strategic realignment of the Model Y RWD with other vehicles in Tesla’s
Tesla's Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD
Wild Bunch AG Hit with Disciplinary Fine for Non-Compliance
3 mins ago
Wild Bunch AG Hit with Disciplinary Fine for Non-Compliance
Semiconductors - Radio Frequency Industry: Navigating Challenges Amid 5G Expansion
4 mins ago
Semiconductors - Radio Frequency Industry: Navigating Challenges Amid 5G Expansion
Calibre Mining Shines with Record Gold Production and Strategic Acquisition
1 min ago
Calibre Mining Shines with Record Gold Production and Strategic Acquisition
Tilray Brands Inc. Diversifies into Beer Market: A Successful Strategic Shift
2 mins ago
Tilray Brands Inc. Diversifies into Beer Market: A Successful Strategic Shift
Fennemore Merges with Savitt Bruce & Willey, Expands to Seattle
2 mins ago
Fennemore Merges with Savitt Bruce & Willey, Expands to Seattle
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
2 mins
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
2 mins
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
2 mins
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
3 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
4 mins
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
4 mins
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
4 mins
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
4 mins
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
57 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app