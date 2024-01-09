Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom

On January 7, 2024, the home improvement industry was shocked by the sudden demise of 46-year-old John Bartrom, the force behind one of the country’s most significant kitchen and bath remodeling entities. Bartrom, the brainchild of Jericho Home Improvements, left a profound impact on the industry and those who knew him, creating a void that will be challenging to fill.

A Light Extinguished

John Bartrom’s journey was abruptly halted in a tragic turn of events. The founder and owner of Jericho Home Improvements was found shot near a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri. Despite efforts to save him, Bartrom succumbed to his injuries, leaving the business community in Kansas City, and across the nation, mourning the loss of a visionary.

A Legacy of Success

Bartrom’s path to success was a testament to his commitment and hard work. A proud alumnus of Indiana University Bloomington, his career took him from the role of vice president of sales at Jubilee Home Solutions to national sales manager at The Home Depot. However, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Jericho Home Improvements in 2009. This venture soon became the largest independent kitchen and bath remodeling company in the country, a testament to Bartrom’s business acumen and dedication.

Customer Service Over Profits

Key to Bartrom’s success was his belief in prioritizing customer service over profits. This philosophy, which became a cornerstone of Jericho Home Improvements, was credited by Bartrom himself as the driving force behind the company’s success. The company was built on a set of core values focusing on customer satisfaction and quality service, a reflection of Bartrom’s commitment to delivering the best to his customers.

An Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding Bartrom’s untimely death have raised questions, sparking an investigation by the authorities. A person of interest has been taken into custody, and the investigation continues as the community waits for answers. As the industry and those close to Bartrom grapple with the loss of a man who lived a ‘big life’, the question remains – who would want to extinguish such a bright light?