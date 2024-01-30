Jeremy Roach's Stellar Performance Propels Duke to Victory Over Virginia Tech

In a riveting face-off between Duke and Virginia Tech, the spotlight shone on Jeremy Roach who propelled the No. 7 Blue Devils to a 77-67 victory with a stellar performance off the bench. Roach racked up 16 points, including four 3-pointers, helping Duke clinch their third consecutive victory and marking their eleventh win in twelve games.

Duke's Dominance

The Blue Devils seized control of the game with a 12-0 run in the first half, maintaining their lead throughout the game. Virginia Tech managed to narrow the gap to three points several times in the second half, the last instance being when Hunter Cattoor netted a 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes remaining. However, Duke's formidable shooting performance in the second half, making 59.3% of their field goals, secured their lead.

Contributors to Duke's Victory

Beyond Roach, additional contributors to Duke's triumph included Kyle Filipowski with 14 points and Tyrese Proctor with 12. The win improved Duke's record to 16-4 overall and 7-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Virginia Tech's Struggle

For Virginia Tech, their three-game winning streak came to a halt with Duke's victory. Standing at 13-8 overall and 5-5 in conference play, the Hokies saw MJ Collins lead the team with 17 points. Hunter Cattoor contributed 15 points, while teammates Sean Pedulla and Lynn Kidd each added 12 to the Hokies' effort.