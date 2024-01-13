Jeremy Gies Ascends to Presidency of SurgePays, Inc

SurgePays, Inc., a trailblazing entity in technology and telecommunications, has ignited new possibilities with the appointment of Jeremy Gies as President. With a commendable lineage in the telecommunications industry, Gies boasts a diverse portfolio of roles at Honeywell Voice Solutions, Tiercel Wireless, Wave Crest Payment Services, telSPACE, and AT&T Wireless, along with the co-founding of Blue Horizon Group. His appointment serves as a beacon of transformation for the company as he undertakes the responsibility of driving sales growth, expanding the convenience store network nationwide, optimizing operational efficiencies, exploring strategic mergers and acquisitions, and launching new products.

Gies’ Expertise Fuels SurgePays’ Growth

As SurgePays prepares to bolster its sales and store count, the appointment of Gies, an industry veteran, can be seen as a strategic move. His strong background in operational leadership, business development, and sales, coupled with an extensive understanding of the telecommunications sector, are expected to skyrocket SurgePays’ growth trajectory. The company’s focus on providing mobile broadband and financial services to the underbanked and underserved communities through its fintech platform is set to be invigorated under Gies’ leadership.

Transforming Corner Stores into Tech-Hubs

SurgePays envisions a future where corner stores and bodegas become tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Utilizing its proprietary software platform, SurgePays aims to convert these conventional stores into financial service providers for low-income consumers. With thousands of stores across the country already transacting on the SurgePays network, the company is on a mission to increase the number of stores and sales per store.

Leadership Confidence in the New President

Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of SurgePays, expressed confidence in Gies’ ability to lead the company through its next growth stages. His appointment has been met with investor optimism, as indicated by a 1.63% rise in SurgePays’ stock. It is expected that Gies’ strategic vision and leadership will align with SurgePays’ mission to offer comprehensive financial solutions to underserved market segments. Despite the forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, the stock performance and financial indicators suggest a positive outlook for the company.