Jeopardy! Unveils Contestants for Season 39 Champions Wildcard Competition

Jeopardy! has revealed its lineup for the much-anticipated Season 39 Champions Wildcard competition. The roster includes an impressive array of 50 returning champions from the previous season, coupled with four winners of the Second Chance competition. These trivia masters will be competing for two grand prizes of $100,000 each, as well as coveted spots in the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

A Chance to Shine Again

This competition provides a unique opportunity for previous one or two-game winners to take center stage once more, displaying their trivia prowess and potentially ascending to the exclusive circle of Jeopardy! champions. The stakes are high, and the competition fierce, as these contestants vie for the grand prizes and a chance to compete in the Tournament of Champions.

Diverse Professions, Unified Passion

The contestants hail from a broad range of professions, including teachers, professors, healthcare administrators, and technical writers, among others. Despite their varied backgrounds, they share a common passion for trivia and a determination to claim victory in this high-stakes competition.

Competitive Schedule

The Wildcard competition is slated to be broadcast in two separate groups. The first group kicks off their quest for victory on January 16, with the second group commencing their competitive journey on February 5. The detailed schedule outlines the quarterfinal matchups, with the Second Chance competition winners marked with special notation.

In an innovative move, this season will also feature the first official Jeopardy! episodes presented entirely in audio format, demonstrating the show's commitment to adapt and evolve in the digital age.