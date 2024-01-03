en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40: A Unique Journey Through Strikes and Format Changes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40: A Unique Journey Through Strikes and Format Changes

The ongoing 40th season of the long-running game show ‘Jeopardy!’ has experienced a significant shift in its format, taking a departure from its traditionally recognized structure. This dramatic change in the show’s operational style can be traced back to the Writers Guild of America strike that kicked off on May 2, 2023, and affected numerous television productions, including ‘Jeopardy!’, as the show’s writers belonged to the striking union.

Adapting to the Strike

During the course of this strike, the show had to resort to using recycled clues from preceding seasons, an unorthodox approach that was not without controversy. Moreover, some eligible ‘Tournament of Champions’ winners chose not to participate in the game show until the conclusion of the strike. The show’s executive producer, Michael Davies, ensured the competition remained fair and unbiased by precluding new contestants from playing with recycled or pre-strike material.

Post-Strike Plans

With the resolution of the writers’ strike, the much-anticipated ‘Tournament of Champions’ is slated to go on air in February. January 16 will see the commencement of the ‘Champions Wildcard’ mini-tournament. However, fans of the show will have to wait until April 2024 for the return of ‘Jeopardy!’ to its regular format.

The Hosting Dynamic Shifts

During the strike period, one of the co-hosts of the show, Mayim Bialik, decided to step down from her role, leaving Ken Jennings to carry on the hosting duties alone. Contestants such as Matthew Marcus and Yogesh Raut have received special invites to participate in the ‘Tournament of Champions’. Despite Raut’s criticism of the show’s influence on quizzing culture and the backlash he faced on social media, his enthusiasm about competing remains unscathed.

‘Jeopardy!’ continues to air on KATU-TV and is available for streaming on Sling TV, albeit with some schedule modifications due to special broadcasts such as NBA Basketball coverage.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
12 seconds ago
Maine Counties Grapple with Severe Storm Aftermath; Relief Efforts in Progress
Maine’s Kennebec County faces a devastating aftermath of a severe storm on December 18, causing damages to public infrastructure exceeding $1 million, with potential to reach up to $1.6 million. The storm led to the overflow of the Kennebec River, causing widespread damage and power outages. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and
Maine Counties Grapple with Severe Storm Aftermath; Relief Efforts in Progress
Pennsylvania State Trooper Stabbed while Serving Warrant: Suspect Charged
55 seconds ago
Pennsylvania State Trooper Stabbed while Serving Warrant: Suspect Charged
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
1 min ago
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
Britney Spears Declares Departure from Music Industry
27 seconds ago
Britney Spears Declares Departure from Music Industry
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
30 seconds ago
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
Whistleblower Alleges Fraud, Forgery, and Workplace Misconduct at Chicago Dealership
41 seconds ago
Whistleblower Alleges Fraud, Forgery, and Workplace Misconduct at Chicago Dealership
Latest Headlines
World News
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
30 seconds
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
43 seconds
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
1 min
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
1 min
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
1 min
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
1 min
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
2 mins
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
2 mins
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
3 mins
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app