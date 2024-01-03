‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40: A Unique Journey Through Strikes and Format Changes

The ongoing 40th season of the long-running game show ‘Jeopardy!’ has experienced a significant shift in its format, taking a departure from its traditionally recognized structure. This dramatic change in the show’s operational style can be traced back to the Writers Guild of America strike that kicked off on May 2, 2023, and affected numerous television productions, including ‘Jeopardy!’, as the show’s writers belonged to the striking union.

Adapting to the Strike

During the course of this strike, the show had to resort to using recycled clues from preceding seasons, an unorthodox approach that was not without controversy. Moreover, some eligible ‘Tournament of Champions’ winners chose not to participate in the game show until the conclusion of the strike. The show’s executive producer, Michael Davies, ensured the competition remained fair and unbiased by precluding new contestants from playing with recycled or pre-strike material.

Post-Strike Plans

With the resolution of the writers’ strike, the much-anticipated ‘Tournament of Champions’ is slated to go on air in February. January 16 will see the commencement of the ‘Champions Wildcard’ mini-tournament. However, fans of the show will have to wait until April 2024 for the return of ‘Jeopardy!’ to its regular format.

The Hosting Dynamic Shifts

During the strike period, one of the co-hosts of the show, Mayim Bialik, decided to step down from her role, leaving Ken Jennings to carry on the hosting duties alone. Contestants such as Matthew Marcus and Yogesh Raut have received special invites to participate in the ‘Tournament of Champions’. Despite Raut’s criticism of the show’s influence on quizzing culture and the backlash he faced on social media, his enthusiasm about competing remains unscathed.

‘Jeopardy!’ continues to air on KATU-TV and is available for streaming on Sling TV, albeit with some schedule modifications due to special broadcasts such as NBA Basketball coverage.