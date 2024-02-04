J.Lo Defies Critics, Professes Love for Ben Affleck Amid Romance Rumors

In the wake of swirling rumors and speculative whispers, global icon Jennifer Lopez, at 54, took center stage to express her love for husband Ben Affleck, 51, and their harmoniously blended family. This heartfelt declaration came during the closing segment of a live show, illuminating a facet of their relationship that's often overshadowed by public scrutiny.

From Past Turmoil to Present Stability

The couple, who initially began their relationship in 2002 and got engaged within the same year, had their share of trials and tribulations. They faced a tumultuous breakup in January 2004, following the cancellation of their wedding in 2003. The world watched as Lopez and Affleck navigated through the storm, only to find their way back to each other in the spring of 2021. Affleck proposed once again in 2022, and they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a grander celebration in August.

Resilience Amid Media Scrutiny

Lopez candidly discussed the 'PTSD' they both experienced as a result of the relentless media scrutiny during their initial relationship. Undeterred, they have chosen to place their focus on what matters most to them - their love for each other and their children. The couple is now parents to a blended family of five children, with Affleck sharing three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez being a mother to twins with Marc Anthony.

'This Is Me ... Now': An Ode to Love

Amid the personal revelations, Lopez is on the brink of releasing her ninth studio album titled 'This Is Me ... Now' on February 16. The album, which is said to be deeply influenced by her relationship with Affleck, will coincide with the release of a film cowritten by Affleck himself. During her recent appearance on SNL, Lopez gave a sneak peek into the album, performing two tracks that promise to offer an intimate glimpse into their shared journey.