en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Jennifer Lawrence Unveils Wedding Stress and Her De Niro Encounter

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Jennifer Lawrence Unveils Wedding Stress and Her De Niro Encounter

In a recent candid interview, celebrated actress Jennifer Lawrence unveiled the tension she faced while orchestrating her wedding. Lawrence, known for her genuine and relatable persona, revealed to E! News the nerve-wracking intricacies of being a bride, her primary concern being the comfort and enjoyment of her guests.

An Unseen Perspective: The Bride’s Anxiety

Lawrence’s wedding, a picturesque event held in October 2019 at the grand Belcourt of Newport estate in Rhode Island, was attended by a constellation of Hollywood stars. Yet, it was an evening fraught with anxiety for the bride, who was trying to ensure that her guests had a memorable experience.

The Robert De Niro Episode

She recounted a poignant incident from her wedding rehearsal dinner involving Robert De Niro, her co-star from the film ‘Joy’. Spotting De Niro, apparently uncomfortable due to not knowing many people present, Lawrence decided to step in. In a compassionate gesture, she suggested that he could leave the event, a proposal he accepted after being courteous to her family. This act, she shared, alleviated some of the stress she had been grappling with.

Concerns over the Cold Weather

Adding to Lawrence’s worries was the chilly weather, a concern she had for her guests’ comfort. This apprehension was amplified when her mother candidly admitted that it was indeed freezing and that her grandmother was particularly affected by the cold. The weather, thus, added an unexpected layer of stress to Lawrence’s wedding day.

Through her recounting, Jennifer Lawrence has given us an intimate glimpse into the seldom-discussed side of celebrity weddings – the stress and concern that a bride feels for the well-being of her guests. Her revelations serve as a reminder that beneath the glamour and glitz, celebrities, too, face the same anxieties and pressures as everyone else.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
2 mins ago
Ancient Tocobaga Burial Grounds Discovered Beneath Philippe Park, Florida
Recent research conducted at Philippe Park, located north of Safety Harbor, Florida, has unearthed startling revelations about the park’s ancient history. The park, once home to the Tocobaga Nation over 500 years ago, is believed to house ancient burial grounds, according to a comprehensive investigation by the University of South Florida’s Department of Anthropology. Ancient
Ancient Tocobaga Burial Grounds Discovered Beneath Philippe Park, Florida
Jessica Chastain Shines at 2024 National Board of Review Gala
6 mins ago
Jessica Chastain Shines at 2024 National Board of Review Gala
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
6 mins ago
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
Texas Dominates in Lawnstarter's List of America's Dirtiest Cities
3 mins ago
Texas Dominates in Lawnstarter's List of America's Dirtiest Cities
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
5 mins ago
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
6 mins ago
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
2 mins
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
4 mins
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
5 mins
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
5 mins
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
6 mins
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
6 mins
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
6 mins
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
8 mins
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
10 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app