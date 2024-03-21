Jennifer Hudson Elevates Broadway: Joins 'Smash' Musical Production Team for 2025 Debut

Jennifer Hudson is set to return to Broadway, not as a star on stage, but as a powerhouse behind the scenes. Over a decade after captivating audiences in NBC's 'Smash', Hudson has announced her role as a producer for the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of the series, set to premiere in spring 2025. Alongside industry giants like Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt, and Neil Meron, Hudson's involvement marks a significant milestone in her Broadway production career, echoing her previous success with 'The Color Purple.'

Advertisment

From Screen to Stage: The Evolution of 'Smash'

'Smash', initially a television series that offered viewers a backstage pass to the creation of a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe, has evolved into a real-life Broadway production. The show's journey from screen to stage is underscored by the inclusion of its original songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, promising to bring the same charm and talent to the theater. The adaptation will see Susan Stroman in the director's chair, bringing her five-time Tony-winning expertise to the production.

Hudson's Full-Circle Moment

Advertisment

For Hudson, joining the 'Smash' musical production team is more than just a professional endeavor; it's a personal triumph. Reflecting on her journey, Hudson shared how her brief role in the series was her first taste of Broadway—a dream that materialized when she starred in 'The Color Purple'. Her partnership with Spielberg on that project laid the groundwork for this new collaboration, highlighting a career path defined by seizing opportunities and nurturing artistic relationships.

What to Expect from 'Smash' on Broadway

While the Broadway adaptation of 'Smash' will pay homage to its television origins, audiences should anticipate a fresh narrative twist on the making of 'Bombshell'. With a workshop already conducted featuring Broadway talents such as Robyn Hurder and Alex Brightman, the excitement around the musical's debut is palpable. Hudson's previous Broadway production, 'A Strange Loop', won a Tony, setting high expectations for her latest venture.

As 'Smash' prepares to make its Broadway debut, the project not only represents a significant addition to Hudson's illustrious career but also a testament to the enduring appeal of the original series. With a seasoned production team and a cast of Broadway veterans, 'Smash' is poised to captivate theater audiences just as its television counterpart did for viewers at home. This venture underscores the fluid boundaries between screen and stage, promising a production that celebrates the legacy of Marilyn Monroe and the timeless allure of Broadway.