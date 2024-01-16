Jennifer Coolidge's Humorous Take on Emmy Win and Plans for the Award

On Monday night, the stars aligned once again for the talented Jennifer Coolidge, as she secured an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Her victory was not just a celebration of her stellar performance, but also an opportunity for her to share a dose of her trademark humor in an exclusive interview.

Humorous Plans for Emmy

Shortly after her victory, Coolidge revealed that she had a unique idea for her Emmy Award. She humorously suggested placing the award in the passenger seat of her car, as a strategy to maneuver through traffic jams by using the carpool lane. This unconventional plan not only highlights her quick wit but also provides a glimpse into how she intends to celebrate this landmark achievement in her own unique way.

Barefooted Exit and Return to 'White Lotus'

As she was leaving the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Coolidge drew attention to herself once again. This time, it was her lack of footwear that caught everyone's eye. The actress confessed she was barefoot, expressing concern that her visible feet might attract attention from individuals with foot fetishes. In the same breath, she was asked about her potential return to the hit television series 'White Lotus'. However, her cryptic response, which was not detailed, apparently disappointed fans who were eagerly awaiting her return.

Emmy Speech and the Power of Persistence

During her acceptance speech, Coolidge thanked 'all the evil gays' and referenced her beloved line from the show, further endearing her to her fans. She also took the moment to inspire her audience, urging them not to give up on their dreams. This particular sentiment resonated deeply, as it was coming from an actress who has faced her share of challenges and roadblocks in her journey to success. The fact that this is not the first time her acceptance speech has been cut short did not dampen her spirit either. In fact, she took it in stride, showing her resilience by dancing to the music when the organizers tried to play her offstage.