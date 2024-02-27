Jennifer Chrzanowski Takes Helm as AAM's Interim Director Amid Leadership Transition

The Academy Art Museum (AAM) has embarked on a new chapter with the appointment of Jennifer Chrzanowski as Interim Director, effective February 23, 2024. Chrzanowski, who joined AAM in June 2019 and has since played pivotal roles in its development and outreach efforts, steps into her new role backed by a rich history in museum and gallery management. The AAM Board of Trustees has voiced strong confidence in her capabilities to navigate the institution through this period of transition while they conduct a search for a permanent director.

Rising Through the Ranks

Jennifer Chrzanowski's journey at the Academy Art Museum began in 2019 as the Development Manager, a position from which she quickly rose through the ranks. Her leadership roles have included Director of Communications and Audience Engagement and Deputy Director. Under her guidance, the museum saw significant achievements such as the organization of its annual craft show, an increase in social media visibility, the launch of a new gift shop, and the successful completion of a capital campaign for a new museum entrance and courtyard. Chrzanowski’s prior experiences at prestigious institutions like the Augusta Museum of History and the Museum of Contemporary Photography have equipped her with the skills and knowledge necessary for steering AAM during this crucial time.

Strategic Vision for AAM

As Interim Director, Chrzanowski's immediate focus will be on continuing the museum's mission of enhancing cultural enrichment and education. Her strategic vision is expected to not only maintain but also expand the museum's influence in the arts community. The Board of Trustees anticipates that her leadership will sustain the museum’s momentum, fostering growth and ensuring a seamless transition to a new permanent director. Chrzanowski's appointment is seen as a testament to her dedication and impact on the museum over the years, highlighting the value of internal leadership development.

Community and Beyond

The museum's leadership change occurs amidst broader advocacy efforts within the museum community, as highlighted by the recent Museums Advocacy Day organized by the American Alliance of Museums in Washington, DC. This event underscored the critical role museums play in society and the importance of federal support for such institutions. As AAM navigates this transitional phase under Chrzanowski’s guidance, it remains a vital part of these larger conversations and efforts to secure a thriving future for museums nationwide.

Looking ahead, Jennifer Chrzanowski's tenure as Interim Director promises to be a period of continued innovation and engagement for the Academy Art Museum. The Board's decision reflects a strategic choice to leverage internal talent and continuity in leadership. With Chrzanowski at the helm, AAM is poised to further its mission, enriching the community through art and education while adapting to the evolving needs of its audience.