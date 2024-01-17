Jenna's Promise Honors MLK's Legacy With Community Event

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jenna's Promise, a premier Johnson-based non-profit organization, orchestrated a family-oriented event aimed at bolstering community spirit and venerating the enduring legacy of MLK. The organization, renowned for aiding the recovery journey of individuals battling addiction, utilized the occasion to foster unity and provide assistance to those grappling with food scarcity.

Community Bonding at Jenna's House

The event unfolded at Jenna's House, a vibrant community center, where attendees indulged in an array of activities, from arts and crafts to hot chocolate drinking, and sledding for the young ones. The ambiance was abuzz with energy, a testament to the organization's efforts to foster a sense of belonging and unity within the community.

Jenna's Promise: Beyond Events

Jenna's Promise extends its mission beyond mere event organization. It plays a pivotal role in linking Vermonters contending with addiction to a comprehensive array of services aimed at facilitating their recovery process. Greg Tatro, the co-founder of Jenna's Promise, underscored the significance of rallying the community to extend help to those in dire need.

Art, Legacy and Empowerment

In a parallel vein of commemorating MLK's legacy, award-winning illustrator Nicole Tadgell illustrated a children's book titled 'We Dream A World'. Authored by Yolanda Renee King, MLK's only grandchild, the book serves as a heartfelt letter to her illustrious grandparents and a call to action. Tadgell's watercolor depictions of whimsical characters and scenes aim to propagate a message of inclusivity and empowerment, reflecting the enduring values espoused by MLK.