Jenna Miller Book Signing Event for 'We got the Beat' at More Than Words, Moorhead

Emerging author Jenna Miller is set to engage with her fans and sign copies of her newest publication, "We got the Beat," during an exclusive event. Slated for March 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at More Than Words in Moorhead, this occasion marks a significant milestone in Miller's burgeoning writing career. A proud alumna of West Fargo High School and Minnesota State University Moorhead, Miller has recently celebrated the launch of her debut book, "Out of Character," under the prestigious HarperCollins banner in 2023.

From Local Talent to Published Author

Jenna Miller's journey from a local high school graduate to a published author is a tale of determination and passion for storytelling. After completing her education in Moorhead, Miller embarked on a writing career that saw her securing a book deal with HarperCollins in late 2021. Her debut novel, "Out of Character," released in 2023, has paved the way for her latest work, "We got the Beat." The book is a nuanced exploration of Jordan Elliott's life, a high schooler with aspirations in journalism, navigating the trials of adolescence with a focus on her future.

"We got the Beat": A Story of Growth and Discovery

Miller's "We got the Beat" delves into the life of Jordan Elliott, portraying her struggles and triumphs with a blend of humor and insight. Described by New York Times bestselling author Becky Albertalli as "charmingly wry and sharply perceptive," the book offers readers an intimate look at first love, the complexities of friendships, and the exhilarating challenge of charting one's path. It stands as a testament to Miller's ability to craft relatable, compelling narratives that resonate with readers, particularly those navigating their formative years.

Engaging with Fans and Fostering Connections

The upcoming book signing event at More Than Words not only provides an opportunity for fans to meet Jenna Miller but also serves as a platform for discussion and connection over shared experiences and the impact of literature. Attendees will have the chance to get their copies of "We got the Beat" signed, engage in conversations about the book's themes, and gain insights into Miller's creative process. For those interested in Miller's work and journey, further details can be found on her official website, jennamillerwrites.com.

As the date approaches, anticipation builds among readers and aspiring writers alike, highlighting the event's significance in promoting literature and storytelling within the community. It underscores the importance of supporting local talent and the transformative power of literature in inspiring and uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds.