Jen Paul Schroer Confirmed as Cabinet Secretary for New Mexico Aging & Long-Term Services Department

Jen Paul Schroer, a proven leader with a robust track record, has been confirmed as the Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Aging & Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) by an overwhelming majority vote of 29-1 in the New Mexico Senate. The confirmation reflects the faith and confidence that lawmakers and seniors across the state have in Schroer's capabilities, backed by her demonstrated commitment and dedication to public service.

Acknowledging Schroer's Leadership

Upon the confirmation, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham highlighted Schroer's problem-solving skills, grit, and compassion. Grisham credited these qualities as instrumental in improving the lives of seniors across New Mexico. Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth, who sponsored Schroer, also echoed similar sentiments about her leadership. He particularly noted her tenure as the Secretary of the New Mexico Tourism Department, during which she steered the state's tourism industry through the challenging times of the pandemic toward economic recovery.

Contributions and Future Commitments

Neil Segotta, Director of the Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging, welcomed Schroer's appointment, acknowledging her dedication to the elderly, especially in rural areas. Schroer's fresh perspective, Segotta believes, will be a boon to the department. Schroer herself voiced her commitment to modernizing ALTSD and enhancing support for New Mexico's older adults. She has been at the helm of ALTSD since August 2023, following her successful role in the New Mexico Tourism Department. There, she championed job growth and record tourism from 2019 to 2023.

Plans for ALTSD

Schroer plans to continue using a data-based approach to improve services for seniors in the state. This approach, she believes, will streamline processes within the department and ensure the effective and efficient delivery of essential services to the aging population of New Mexico.