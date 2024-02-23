Jeffrey Doggett: Merrimack to Wagner College's Newest President

When we think about the journeys that lead individuals to become the leaders of academic institutions, it's not just about the steps taken but the paths carved. Jeffrey Doggett's appointment as the 21st president of Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, is a testament to a career built on growth, strategic expansion, and community engagement. Starting July 1, Doggett will leave his mark on an institution deeply embedded in the fabric of New York's educational and communal landscape.

A Strategic Mind for Educational Growth

Doggett's tenure at Merrimack College, where he served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer, is marked by significant achievements. It's a narrative of transformation, from navigating the aftermath of the 2008 recession to leading the college into a phase of unprecedented growth. Merrimack saw its student body swell from 2,483 students in 2011 to 5,500 in 2021, positioning it as the fourth largest Catholic college in New England. This expansion wasn't just in numbers but in the physical and academic stature of the college, including strategic acquisitions like an empty bank repurposed for the engineering department and securing administrative space on Route 114. Doggett's foresight and ability to turn challenges into opportunities have been key to Merrimack's success.

From Politics to Academia

Before his impactful stint in Merrimack, Doggett navigated a diverse career spanning politics, administration, and education. With a background that includes managing election campaigns and a 19-year tenure at Northeastern University, Doggett brings a multifaceted perspective to leadership in higher education. His educational journey, highlighted by a graduate degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania, underscores a lifelong commitment to learning and leadership. These experiences have equipped Doggett with a unique skill set to foster community engagement and institutional development.

A New Chapter at Wagner College

Wagner College, with a history dating back to 1888, stands on the brink of a new era under Doggett's presidency. This smaller institution, home to over 1,500 undergraduate and approximately 350 graduate students, offers a contrast to Merrimack's larger community but shares a commitment to excellence and community engagement. Doggett's vision for Wagner College is clear: to deepen its engagement with Staten Island and the broader New York area, leveraging the college's unique position to foster growth, inclusivity, and innovation. The shared history of athletic competition between Merrimack and Wagner, now as fellow participants in Division 1 athletics, hints at the potential for new synergies and collaborations under Doggett's leadership.

As Jeffrey Doggett steps into his role at Wagner College, his journey from Merrimack College and beyond reflects a broader narrative of growth, resilience, and community engagement. It's a reminder that the path to leadership is not just about the positions held but the impact made on communities and institutions along the way. Doggett's appointment heralds a promising new chapter for Wagner College, one that the Staten Island and wider New York communities will watch with keen interest.