Jeffery W. Yabuki Takes Charge as InvestCloud’s New Chairman and CEO

InvestCloud, a global leader in the provision of wealth and asset management solutions, has announced a significant change in its leadership team. Jeffery W. Yabuki, widely recognized as Jeff, is set to take the helm as the new Chairman and CEO. The announcement was made on January 10, 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s executive transition.

Yabuki’s Vision for InvestCloud

Jeff’s primary role will be to steer InvestCloud’s strategic pathway and manage its operations. His focus will be centered on ensuring the delivery of superior service to clients, which serves as a pillar of InvestCloud’s business philosophy. By leveraging InvestCloud’s scalable technology platform, Jeff aims to enhance the capabilities of the company’s clients and partners, creating a ripple effect of positive impact in the wealth and asset management industry.

InvestCloud’s New Era

With Jeff at the helm, InvestCloud anticipates a bolstering of its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. His leadership is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth trajectory in the highly competitive wealth and asset management industry. The company, underpinned by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. and Motive Capital Management LLC, supports over 550 wealth and asset managers worldwide. It boasts of more than 6.4 trillion in assets across its platforms. Jeff, with his wealth of experience at Fiserv, a Fortune 200 company, is expected to drive InvestCloud’s growth strategy, modernize digital client and advisor experiences, and oversee financial planning and personalized UMA SMA portfolios.

Jeff’s Track Record

Jeff’s previous role as the CEO of Fiserv, a Fortune 200 company, has equipped him with the acumen to navigate the complex dynamics of the wealth and asset management industry. His leadership at Fiserv has been marked by strategic initiatives that have spurred growth and innovation. As he steps into his new role at InvestCloud, the anticipation is high, and the financial industry watches with keen interest to see how this strategic appointment will shape the future of InvestCloud and the broader asset management industry.