Business

Jeff Greenwald Joins Edgewater Insurance’s Board of Directors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Edgewater Insurance, LLC has appointed industry veteran Jeff Greenwald to its Board of Directors, a move set to bolster the company’s industry position and enhance its service delivery. Greenwald’s extensive career in the insurance sector, spanning over five decades, is marked by his commitment to excellence and growth, making him a valuable addition to Edgewater Insurance.

A Seasoned Professional Joins the Board

Greenwald has a distinguished track record of board involvement within and beyond the insurance industry. His insights and expertise are expected to enrich the company’s strategic planning, helping it to navigate the complex terrain of the insurance sector. Justin Shavlik, the President of Edgewater Insurance, expressed excitement about Greenwald’s appointment, praising his deep industry knowledge and extensive board experience.

Edgewater Insurance: A Landscape of Comprehensive Coverage

Operating as an independent insurance agency, Edgewater Insurance has a strong presence across Nebraska and Kansas with 16 locations. With a team of more than 55 associates, the company provides a wide range of insurance services, including Property and Casualty, Crop, Life, and Health Insurance. Its approach is centered on delivering personalized services that cater to the diverse needs of its clients.

Steering Towards Steady Growth

Greenwald’s role on the board is anticipated to fortify Edgewater Insurance’s market presence and catalyze its development. As the company strides towards ongoing expansion, Greenwald’s leadership and guidance are expected to play a significant role in enhancing its community engagement and service delivery. In the dynamic landscape of the insurance industry, his addition to the board is a powerful testament to Edgewater Insurance’s commitment to professional growth and customer satisfaction.

Business United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

