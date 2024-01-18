Jeep Announces U.S. Launch of Battery-Electric Wagoneer S

Jeep is set to make a significant shift in its product strategy with the upcoming launch of its first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Wagoneer S. This midsize SUV is expected to hit the U.S. market this fall as a 2025 model, marking a new era in Jeep's commitment to innovation and net zero carbon emissions targets, set by its parent company, Stellantis.

Wagoneer S: Power meets efficiency

Equipped with a potent 600 horsepower, the Wagoneer S promises a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. Jeep's standard 4xe capability with all-terrain management underpins its performance, ensuring it remains true to the brand's off-road heritage. However, there's a twist. The design of the Wagoneer S emphasizes aerodynamic efficiency, showcasing a more streamlined structure adorned with a swept-back, LED-lit signature seven-slot grille. This reflects Jeep's ardent pursuit of combining power with efficiency in its electric era.

Jeep's Electrification Initiative

While details about battery size, trims, motor tech, and pricing are yet to be unveiled, the Wagoneer S is expected to be built on Stellantis' STLA Large EV platform. The launch aligns with Jeep's global electrification initiative and represents a crucial step towards realizing the company's environmental goals. Moreover, the Wagoneer S will not be Jeep's sole venture into electric vehicles (EVs). Jeep has also planned a smaller Recon model, expected to enter production in 2024.

Future Electrification Plans

In addition to the Wagoneer S, Jeep has big plans for the electrification of its full-size Wagoneer SUV. A series plug-in hybrid option is expected next year, following similar moves by Ram with its 2025 1500 Ramcharger. Even more ambitiously, a battery-only full-size Wagoneer EV is slated to arrive in 2027, as indicated by a UAW document. This clearly signals Jeep's intentions to make a profound impact on the EV market in the coming years.