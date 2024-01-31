JD Sports Debuts in Tucson with First Store at Park Place Mall

JD Sports Fashion, an international sports fashion retailer, has unfurled its inaugural brick-and-mortar outlet in Tucson, Arizona, at the esteemed Park Place Mall. The store is renowned for showcasing an expansive spectrum of sports apparel, offering distinguished brands such as Nike, Adidas, Jordan, and New Balance.

A Journey that Started in 1981

JD Sports embarked on its journey in 1981, the brainchild of John Wardle and David Makin, who established the brand in Bury, Greater Manchester. Over the decades, the company has proliferated significantly, marking its presence with 1107 stores spread across the globe. Of these, 127 are nestled in the United States, testifying to the brand's growing influence and popularity in the country.

Enriching the Shopping Experience

The advent of JD Sports in Tucson has been warmly welcomed by the local community and Brighid Dawson, the General Manager of Park Place Mall. Dawson anticipates that the new store will augment the mall's reputation as a one-stop destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Park Place Mall, celebrated for hosting live events and offering a plethora of dining options, is poised to offer an even richer shopping experience to the Tucson community with the addition of JD Sports.