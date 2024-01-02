JBGB’s Restaurant and Butchery Closes its Remington Location

JBGB’s, a trailblazing restaurant and butchery located at 2600 N. Howard St., has marked the start of the new year with the closure of its Remington location. The hybrid establishment, which began its journey in 2021, was a unique blend of dine-in and butchery services. However, the business model could not withstand the tests of time and consumer preferences.

Adjusting to the Beat of the Neighborhood

JBGB’s was initially envisioned by owner Robert Voss as a butchery first and a restaurant second. The concept evolved over time in response to the preferences of the local community. Despite this flexibility and attempts at rebranding, the sales did not achieve the necessary momentum to keep the Remington branch operational. The financial viability of the venture was further strained by the need to protect the fiscal health of their flagship location in Baltimore County.

The Legacy of the Space

The 11,000-square-foot space that JBGB’s occupied has a rich history. It was once a tire and auto body shop before Seawall Development Corp., the owner of the building, overhauled it in 2013. It then housed Parts & Labor, another butchery/restaurant hybrid, before giving way to JBGB’s. Now, with the closure of JBGB’s, it awaits its next chapter.

The Butcher and the ‘Wich: The Final Act

While the restaurant officially closed its doors on Tuesday, the attached butchery and sandwich shop, The Butcher and the ‘Wich, will continue operations until January 7th. In a final act, it is offering discounts on its products, with 10% off on its existing inventory. The Butcher and ‘Wich, known for its lunch-forward concept, announced on social media their inability to continue operations at the Remington location, marking the end of an era.