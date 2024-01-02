en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

JBGB’s Restaurant and Butchery Closes its Remington Location

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
JBGB’s Restaurant and Butchery Closes its Remington Location

JBGB’s, a trailblazing restaurant and butchery located at 2600 N. Howard St., has marked the start of the new year with the closure of its Remington location. The hybrid establishment, which began its journey in 2021, was a unique blend of dine-in and butchery services. However, the business model could not withstand the tests of time and consumer preferences.

Adjusting to the Beat of the Neighborhood

JBGB’s was initially envisioned by owner Robert Voss as a butchery first and a restaurant second. The concept evolved over time in response to the preferences of the local community. Despite this flexibility and attempts at rebranding, the sales did not achieve the necessary momentum to keep the Remington branch operational. The financial viability of the venture was further strained by the need to protect the fiscal health of their flagship location in Baltimore County.

The Legacy of the Space

The 11,000-square-foot space that JBGB’s occupied has a rich history. It was once a tire and auto body shop before Seawall Development Corp., the owner of the building, overhauled it in 2013. It then housed Parts & Labor, another butchery/restaurant hybrid, before giving way to JBGB’s. Now, with the closure of JBGB’s, it awaits its next chapter.

The Butcher and the ‘Wich: The Final Act

While the restaurant officially closed its doors on Tuesday, the attached butchery and sandwich shop, The Butcher and the ‘Wich, will continue operations until January 7th. In a final act, it is offering discounts on its products, with 10% off on its existing inventory. The Butcher and ‘Wich, known for its lunch-forward concept, announced on social media their inability to continue operations at the Remington location, marking the end of an era.

0
Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secure Your Retirement

By Geeta Pillai

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Unveils $2.0 Billion Public Offering

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Strategic Move: Individual Defers Compensation for Deferred Stock Units

By Dil Bar Irshad

Target's House Brand Strategy: A Blueprint for Retail Success

By Ayesha Mumtaz

HCI Group's Sponsored Insurer CORE Earns Exceptional Rating from Demot ...
@Business · 2 mins
HCI Group's Sponsored Insurer CORE Earns Exceptional Rating from Demot ...
heart comment 0
Bluejay Diagnostics Raises $3.5M in Public Offering to Accelerate FDA Approval Efforts

By Nimrah Khatoon

Bluejay Diagnostics Raises $3.5M in Public Offering to Accelerate FDA Approval Efforts
Thai Smile Bus Pioneers Green Transit: Retires NGV Fleet, Boosts Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Thai Smile Bus Pioneers Green Transit: Retires NGV Fleet, Boosts Electric Vehicles
AI Chips: Powering the Future of Artificial Intelligence

By Shivani Chauhan

AI Chips: Powering the Future of Artificial Intelligence
South Africa Announces Significant Decrease in Fuel Prices

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa Announces Significant Decrease in Fuel Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
36 seconds
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
36 seconds
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
38 seconds
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
39 seconds
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
40 seconds
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
40 seconds
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
42 seconds
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
43 seconds
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
48 seconds
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
36 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app