Jazz at Lincoln Center's Tour Hits Boone with Skonberg & Benack III: Celebrating American Songbook

BOONE -- Jazz aficionados and culture vultures are in for a treat as the Schaefer Center Presents series, orchestrated by Appalachian State University's Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, gears up to host Jazz at Lincoln Center's SING AND SWING: Our American Songbook. The event, featuring the dynamic duo of trumpeters and vocalists Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III, promises an evening of melodic nostalgia and contemporary jazz interpretations. Scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, this concert is a cornerstone of a North American tour spanning 45 cities across the United States and Canada, including major markets and smaller, culturally rich towns like Boone.

A Musical Odyssey

The tour, SING AND SWING: Our American Songbook, is a modern homage to the timeless Great American Songbook, celebrating the iconic partnerships that have shaped jazz across generations. Skonberg and Benack III, both luminaries in the contemporary jazz scene, bring their unique styles and interpretations to this storied musical tradition, offering audiences a blend of sophistication, playfulness, and musical virtuosity. From Los Angeles, CA, to Toronto, ON, and now Boone, this tour not only highlights the enduring appeal of jazz but also its evolving narrative in the 21st century.

Why Boone Matters

While Boone might seem an unconventional stop for a tour of this magnitude, its inclusion speaks volumes about the universal appeal of jazz and the Great American Songbook. The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, nestled within the Appalachian State University campus, has become a beacon for cultural enrichment in the region. By hosting this event, Boone reaffirms its position on the cultural map, attracting not just local enthusiasts but also visitors from neighboring areas, eager to experience world-class jazz in a more intimate setting. This concert, therefore, is not just a performance but a cultural event that bridges communities, generations, and genres.

Looking Ahead

As the night of March 5 approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey. Beyond the immediate excitement, this concert embodies the broader aspirations of the Schaefer Center Presents series and Appalachian State University's commitment to enriching the cultural landscape. By bringing performances of this caliber to Boone, they ensure that the arts remain accessible, vibrant, and integral to community life. For jazz enthusiasts and novices alike, SING AND SWING: Our American Songbook offers not just a night of entertainment but a glimpse into the soul of American music history, as seen through the eyes of two of its most promising contemporary stewards, Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III.

This concert is more than just a performance; it's a testament to jazz's enduring legacy and its future potential. As Skonberg and Benack III take the stage in Boone, they do so not just as musicians, but as modern-day ambassadors of a genre that continues to evolve, inspire, and unite.