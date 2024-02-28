Jay Spalding Blends Pottery and Printmaking in 'Not Everything is Black and White' Exhibit at FAVO

Central Florida artist Jay Spalding is showcasing his innovative blending of wheel-thrown sculptures, ceramics, and woodblock printmaking in his latest exhibit, 'Not Everything is Black and White.' On display at Faith Arts Village Orlando (FAVO) Studio 244, the exhibition features 13 pieces, including two large prints, and highlights Spalding's exploration of Florida's waterways through his art. This free event is open to the public, inviting attendees to explore the thematic and procedural connections between the different artistic media.

Innovative Techniques and Inspirations

Spalding, a seasoned artist and studio arts teacher at Seminole State College, has ventured into woodblock printmaking, utilizing a steamroller to create limited-edition prints. This unique approach not only demonstrates his commitment to exploring new artistic avenues but also draws a parallel between the detailed work involved in both printmaking and pottery. Central to his artwork are themes inspired by Florida's waterways, with a particular focus on fish, creating a cohesive thematic link across his diverse body of work.

Artistic Philosophy and Educational Impact

Emphasizing the importance of stepping out of one's comfort zone, Spalding uses his artistic journey to inspire his students at Seminole State College. By blending different artistic media and embracing new methods like steamroller printmaking, he demonstrates the fluid nature of art and encourages his students to explore beyond their familiar boundaries. Spalding believes in the interconnectedness of all art forms, a philosophy that permeates his teaching and creative work alike.

Exhibition Details and Public Engagement

'Not Everything is Black and White' is more than an art exhibition; it's an invitation for the public to engage with art in a new and interactive way. The exhibition, held at FAVO Studio #244, provides a rare opportunity for the community to witness the convergence of pottery and printmaking and to hear the stories behind Spalding's creations. By using predominantly black and white colors with hints of yellow, Spalding not only showcases his artistic versatility but also prompts viewers to consider the figurative shades of gray that exist between different forms of artistic expression.

As Jay Spalding's latest exhibit 'Not Everything is Black and White' opens its doors to the public, it serves as a testament to the boundless possibilities of artistic exploration. Through his innovative use of materials and techniques, Spalding invites us to reconsider our perceptions of art and its various forms. This exhibit not only highlights Spalding's unique talent but also reinforces the idea that true artistry lies in the willingness to traverse the unknown, a lesson that resonates well beyond the gallery walls.